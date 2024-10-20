Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-2 ALCS-winning victory over Guardians

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Yankees needed only five games to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, but it was a dramatic and hard-fought series. The decisive blow came from Juan Soto, who crushed a towering home run in the top of the 10th inning, sealing a 5–2 victory for the Yankees. Soto’s impressive postseason performance further solidifies his case for a future contract that is expected to be both earth-shattering and well-deserved.

Soto’s Dominant Postseason Performance

Soto’s postseason numbers have been nothing short of exceptional. He’s hitting .333/.439/.667, and in Game 5, he contributed three hits and three RBIs, helping to shut down Cleveland’s attempt to extend the series. With Soto leading the charge, the Yankees finished the ALCS in convincing fashion and now await their World Series opponent—either the New York Mets or the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers currently hold a 3-2 lead in the NLCS as the series returns to California.

Yankees Await World Series Opponent

The Yankees might prefer to face the Mets in the World Series, as their offense is considered weaker compared to the Dodgers, who boast one of the best offenses in baseball. While the Dodgers have had inconsistencies with their pitching, they remain a dangerous opponent. Regardless of whom they face, the Yankees are playing with confidence and determination, proving they belong at this stage.

Offensive Contributions Lead the Way

The Yankees’ offense stepped up when it mattered most, producing nine hits and one walk, though they struck out nine times. Giancarlo Stanton, despite striking out three times, came through with a crucial two-run homer in the sixth inning to tie the game at 2-2. Stanton’s postseason dominance earned him the ALCS MVP award, a testament to his consistency and clutch performances.

While Aaron Judge struggled, going 0-for-4, Gleyber Torres and Soto combined for five hits, helping lead the Yankees to victory. Though the Yankees didn’t overwhelm with offensive fireworks, their key players delivered when needed most.

Soto’s Contract Value Soars

Soto’s contributions have been critical to the Yankees’ postseason success, especially as Judge continues to work through a cold streak. His ability to come through in big moments is likely to secure him a contract that will surpass $600 million, setting a new standard in the sport.

Solid Pitching Performance Holds Guardians at Bay

On the pitching side, Carlos Rodon provided 4.2 innings of work, allowing two earned runs and striking out six batters. The Yankees’ bullpen was instrumental in securing the win, allowing no runs and only three walks. Jake Cousins was especially impressive, striking out four batters over 1.1 innings and helping keep the Guardians’ offense in check.

Yankees Enjoy Extended Rest Before World Series

With their ALCS victory secured, the Yankees now have extra time to rest and recover after a grueling two-week stretch. This break will be essential for the team to address any lingering fatigue, and if the Mets win the NLCS on Sunday night, it could put additional pressure on their World Series opponent to recover in less time. The Yankees are well-positioned to capitalize on this advantage as they prepare for the next step in their championship journey.