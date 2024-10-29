Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-2 Game 3 loss to Dodgers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are just one loss away from a potentially humiliating outcome in the World Series: being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the Dodgers securing wins in the first three games, including Monday night’s Game 3 in the Bronx 4-2, the Yankees are left fighting to keep the series remotely competitive.

Historic Comeback Needed to Avoid Elimination

No team has ever overcome a 0–3 deficit in the World Series, and the Yankees now face that daunting task. Their struggles have been multifaceted, but the biggest issues stem from the lackluster performances of some key players down the stretch.

In Monday’s game, Aaron Judge reached base with a walk but struck out once in his three at-bats. Giancarlo Stanton continued his strong postseason performance, contributing two hits in four at-bats, but consistent production from the lineup was scarce. Gleyber Torres drew two walks, and Juan Soto reached base via walk, but the Yankees mustered only five hits while striking out 11 times.

Every batter except Soto struck out, with Anthony Volpe alone striking out three times. Volpe has been solid this postseason, but the Dodgers effectively shut him down on Monday, leaving the Yankees appearing to capitulate rather than rally in a do-or-die moment.

Rough Start for Schmidt Sets Tone for Yankees’ Struggles

The game began poorly for the Yankees, as starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt allowed three earned runs over just 2.2 innings. He struggled with control, issuing four walks and striking out three batters. Schmidt gave up a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman in the first inning, putting the Yankees at a disadvantage from the start.

The Dodgers extended their lead to four runs before Alex Verdugo provided a glimmer of offense with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing in Anthony Rizzo. By then, however, the game was out of reach. The Yankees had burned through much of their bullpen, and with little offensive firepower on display, the team’s energy, hope, and inspiration appeared depleted.

Boone Acknowledges Tough Road Ahead

“Hopefully, we can go be this amazing story and shock the world,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “But right now, it’s about trying to get a lead, trying to grab a game, and force another one, and then on from there. But we’ve got to grab one first.”

Avoiding the Sweep: Gil Set to Start Game 4

At the very least, the Yankees will aim to avoid the sweep in Tuesday’s Game 4. Being swept in the World Series would not sit well with the fan base, and management would face significant pressure to address the team’s shortcomings in the offseason.

Luis Gil is slated to start for the Yankees on Tuesday, while the Dodgers are expected to go with a bullpen approach, possibly starting rookie right-hander Landon Knack. Knack has struggled this postseason, but with a commanding lead in the series, the Dodgers have the luxury of resting their key starters.

The Yankees face a monumental challenge in extending the series, and if they’re to avoid an early exit, both their pitching and star hitters need to deliver.