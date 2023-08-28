Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-1 win over Detroit

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees launched a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers with Luis Severino on the mound, aiming for his second straight win and another strong performance.

Severino did not disappoint, chalking up seven scoreless innings with just five hits allowed and impressively striking out eight batters. Pitching 99 total, Severino delivered 71 strikes and managed to lower his season ERA to 6.64. This follows his remarkable outing against the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, where he pitched 6.2 innings without allowing a run.

Bullpen Holds the Fort

After Severino’s exit, Jonathan Loaisiga pitched a scoreless inning, and Clay Holmes wrapped up the game. Although Holmes allowed two hits and an earned run, he managed to leave the mound without further damage.

A Mixed Bag on the Offensive Front

Offensively, it was a night of contrasts for the Yankees. The team recorded seven hits but struck out a staggering 16 times—six more than the Detroit Tigers. Leading the Yankees’ offense, Aaron Judge hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, followed by Gleyber Torres smacking a 430-foot bomb.

Gleyber Torres: A Rising Star

Torres had a fantastic game, collecting two hits and two RBIs in four at-bats and earning a walk. Currently, he’s sporting a .268 average and a .334 OBP for the season. Notably, his slugging rate of .446 is the second-highest on the team, falling short only to Judge.

Future Focus: Should the Yankees Extend Torres?

As the Yankees are clearly out of the playoff race, the focus now shifts to planning for the future. With Torres heading into his final season of service time, an extension seems to be in the cards. General Manager Brian Cashman might want to secure Torres while he’s still young and consistently producing at the plate. This year, Torres has been a beacon of health and performance in an otherwise fluctuating lineup.

Everson Pereira’s Struggles: A Learning Curve

The newly promoted starting left fielder, Everson Pereira, had a difficult game, striking out three times in four at-bats. Currently hitting a lowly .115 with a .148 OBP, Pereira’s struggle was anticipated, given his playing style. However, considering the Yankees are not in contention, the experience and data garnered from these games will serve as valuable insight going into next year’s spring training.

Up Next: Michael King Takes the Mound

The Yankees will square off against Detroit once more on Tuesday. Michael King will be on the mound as the team explores transitioning him into a starting role.