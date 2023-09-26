Yankees: Good news and bad news from 2-0 win over Blue Jays

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees, despite their absence from the playoff picture, showcased their resilience against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday (2-0). One of the key highlights was the performance of one young prospect eager to secure his spot for 2024.

Austin Wells, the 24-year-old catcher, delivered a defining moment, launching a two-run homer to essentially seal the game’s fate. This opposite-field 367-foot shot to left field marked Wells’ third home run of the season.

Wells is rapidly making a name for himself, drawing accolades from the Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone, and pitchers who’ve had the privilege of his presence behind the plate. Based on current form and potential, Wells is poised to grab a coveted roster spot come next spring training.

Yankees’ Offense Overview

Despite Wells’ heroics, the Yankees’ batting order managed a modest five hits during the game. Notable contributors included Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Estevan Florial.

The Yankees’ strategy with Florial, experimenting with his position in the batting order, seems to be paying dividends. With stints leading off and at the bottom of the order, Florial’s influence was evident in Tuesday’s matchup. Currently, on a four-game hit streak, his batting average stands at .227 and an OBP of .340, presenting a significant improvement from earlier outfield options.

Pitching Prowess

Michael King dominated the mound for the Yankees, delivering six scoreless innings, allowing a singular hit, and dispatching five batters. With 98 pitches thrown, 52 of which were strikes, King saw his season’s ERA dip to an impressive 2.50. September has been particularly kind to King, boasting a 1.66 ERA for the month.

The bullpen’s contribution was equally commendable, with just two hits surrendered over three innings. Among the emerging stars is Jhony Brito, whose impressive long-inning relief stints this season hint at a similar role for him in the upcoming year.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Fans can anticipate a thrilling showdown with Gerrit Cole at the helm, potentially marking his last regular-season appearance.