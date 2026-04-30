The New York Yankees called up Jasson Dominguez to cover for Giancarlo Stanton’s calf strain, then lost Dominguez to an elbow contusion off a hit by pitch before he could even get his feet under him. Injuries stink, and this stretch has been rough for the outfield depth. But every time a door closes in this sport, another one opens, and the door that just cracked open belongs to Spencer Jones.

Jones is 24 years old and has been waiting for his moment since the Yankees drafted him in the first round in 2022. He’s been blocked at every turn, either by an outfield that wasn’t ready to create space or by a front office that wanted him getting daily at-bats in the minors rather than riding a bench he wasn’t going to play off regularly. The patience has been frustrating for anyone who has watched him hit, but it might be about to pay off.

What He’s Doing in Triple-A

Through 26 games in Scranton this season, Jones is slashing .242/.364/.538 with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, a 13.6% walk rate, and a 134 wRC+. Seven bombs in 26 games. He’s absolutely mashing right now, and the power is not a fluke. Jones has always had elite raw power; the question has always been whether the contact rate would hold up enough to let that power play consistently. At this point in the season, the answer looks like yes, at least for now.

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The strikeout rate is still sitting at 33.6%, and nobody is pretending that’s a good number. Striking out a third of the time at the major league level gets you exposed quickly, especially against pitchers who can sequence breaking balls and locate fastballs in on your hands. Jones knows this and the Yankees know this. The difference is that he walks enough to stay dangerous even in the stretches where the bat isn’t finding the ball, and when he does make contact, it goes places. Seven home runs in 26 games speaks for itself.

The Opportunity Right Now

With Stanton on the IL and Dominguez potentially joining him depending on what the elbow testing reveals, the Yankees suddenly have a real opening in the outfield. Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger handle the regular duties. Aaron Judge is in right field. Behind them, the depth gets thin quickly if two outfielders are unavailable simultaneously.

Jones is the most logical option because he’s the most talented one available, and at 24 years old with the kind of Triple-A production he’s been putting up, keeping him in Scranton when there’s a genuine need at the big league level doesn’t serve anyone’s interests. The Yankees have talked about not wanting to bring him up just for a bench role, and that’s fair. But a starting opportunity in the outfield for a week or two is a different conversation entirely.

He can play center field when needed and all three outfield spots. The arm is strong. The speed gives the Yankees a different dimension on the base paths than Stanton typically provides. Everything about this moment fits.

The Yankees have been patient with Jones because they wanted to give him every chance to address the strikeout issues before throwing him into the deep end. He hasn’t fully solved that problem, but he’s shown enough plate discipline this season to at least keep the conversation going when he doesn’t make contact. For a team that needs outfield help right now, that’s going to be good enough.

His time might actually be here. Let’s see if the Yankees pull the trigger.