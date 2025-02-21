Yankees give sneak peak into their possible new leadoff hitter

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees are taking the field for their first Grapefruit League game on Friday afternoon at 1 PM, offering a sneak peek at what their Opening Day lineup could look like. While spring training lineups are never set in stone, one notable decision stood out—Jasson Dominguez leading off.

A Bold Move at the Top of the Order

Manager Aaron Boone is giving serious thought to slotting Dominguez into the leadoff role, a move that could reshape the Yankees’ lineup if it sticks.

The 22-year-old has looked sharp in the early days of camp, already making noise by launching a home run off Carlos Rodón while batting right-handed. His switch-hitting ability, power, and plate discipline make him an intriguing option to set the tone for the offense.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

If Dominguez can consistently get on base while maintaining his power, the Yankees could have a dynamic leadoff hitter for years to come. That’s a rare luxury, especially for a player getting ready to experience his first full major league season.

Climbing Back After Injuries

The excitement around Dominguez is justified, but his path to this moment hasn’t been smooth. Last season, he underwent Tommy John surgery and later suffered an oblique injury that set him back a few weeks. Despite those setbacks, he put together an impressive run in Triple-A, hitting .309/.368/.480 over 44 games with seven homers, 25 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

While his numbers dipped immediately after the oblique injury, he quickly regained form, showing the Yankees exactly what they needed to see. His brief major league stint—26 games in total—produced a .207/.310/.437 slash line with six home runs and a 109 wRC+. The power is real, and his ability to make consistent contact suggests he can develop into an impact bat.

The Yankees’ Vision for Dominguez

For now, the biggest question mark remains his defense in left field. If he can hold his own out there while continuing to refine his approach at the plate, the Yankees may have found their long-term leadoff hitter. A switch-hitter with power, speed, and plate discipline at the top of the order is something most teams can only dream about.

Spring training will be his proving ground, but if Dominguez continues to flash his potential, Boone’s decision to give him a shot at leading off could stick well beyond March.