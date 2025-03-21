Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton injury problems just experienced a crazy twist

When Giancarlo Stanton stepped into the batter’s box last October, he swung like a man possessed, crushing baseballs deep into the autumn sky. But those playoff heroics may have come at a hidden cost, one the Yankees are now painfully aware of.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Stanton’s current injury—torn tendons in both elbows—traces back to a seemingly harmless decision: switching his bat mid-season last year. Stanton was encouraged by someone within the Yankees organization to experiment with a different model, and now, ironically, that individual is no longer employed by the team.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Changing bats isn’t usually a headline-making decision. It might seem as trivial as changing shoes or trying on new batting gloves. But in Stanton’s case, that adjustment might have disrupted his balance and swing mechanics, unknowingly placing additional strain on his elbows. Sometimes, even the smallest alterations can lead to significant consequences.

PRP Injections and the Avoidance of Surgery

To make matters worse, Stanton is also managing a minor calf injury alongside his elbow troubles. At 35, injuries like these start to pile up and take longer to heal, putting pressure on both the player and medical staff to find the right approach.

The Yankees are desperately trying to avoid surgery for Stanton because that would effectively end his season before it begins. Instead, they’re using platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections to accelerate the healing process, buying time and keeping hope alive for a return in the second half of the 2025 campaign.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

They don’t need Stanton to be an April or May hero—they’re looking ahead to August, September, and October. Stanton has proven repeatedly that he thrives in big moments, and having him available down the stretch and into the postseason is critical.

Turning to Ben Rice as a Temporary Solution

In Stanton’s absence, the Yankees have turned their attention to left-handed slugger Ben Rice, who’s been turning heads all spring with a powerful swing and improved plate discipline. Rice is not Stanton—no one really is—but he’s shown he can step in and provide some pop in the middle of the lineup.

Rice’s strong spring performance has given the Yankees confidence they can hold the line offensively while waiting for Stanton’s return. It’s an encouraging development, and one that might ease the burden on Stanton as he rehabilitates his way back to full strength.

The Yankees are playing a careful, patient game with Stanton. They don’t need him healthy in April; they need him ready to deliver moonshots in October. The path forward isn’t straightforward, but the goal is clear: Get Stanton healthy, whatever it takes, and hope he’s swinging the right bat when it counts most.