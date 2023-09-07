Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton fractures pitcher’s foot with line drive

Aug 28, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hitting a pop fly to third base against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees snagged their fifth win in a row against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Yet, this victory carried a hefty toll for the opposition, especially for Tigers’ pitcher Matt Manning, who sustained a fractured foot due to a blistering hit from Yankees’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Matt Manning’s Short-lived Outing and Costly Injury

Manning managed to hang on for just a single inning, yielding a hit before being yanked out of the game. The pivotal moment came when Stanton unleashed a rocket with a staggering exit velocity of 119.5 mph, drilling it straight back at Manning. The ball struck Manning’s ankle and ricocheted up into the air before landing neatly in his glove. A remarkable display of athleticism, no doubt, but it cost Manning his ankle, which was later diagnosed as fractured.

Tigers have activity in the bullpen after Matt Manning gets clipped in the ankle by this 119.5 mph Giancarlo Stanton liner: pic.twitter.com/2k8EEm08lg — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) September 6, 2023

Giancarlo Stanton: A Down Year With the Yankees

Ironically, this was Stanton’s hardest-hit ball of the year, reaching his peak exit velocity. Despite muddling through a less-than-stellar 2023 season—with a batting average of just .203 and an OBP of .281—the Yankees are still leaning on him as their go-to cleanup hitter. The anticipation is that a rejuvenated Stanton will emerge in 2024, contingent largely on his ability to stay healthy.

The Ongoing Health Saga of Stanton

The key to Stanton’s revival is his availability. A hamstring injury did curtail his output earlier in the season, adding to a series of letdowns in recent years. While his power metrics are still robust, it’s his decision-making at the plate and the quality of contact that seem to have suffered a downturn.

Wishing Matt Manning a Speedy Recovery

In the meantime, our thoughts are with Matt Manning. We wish him a swift and complication-free recovery hoping to see him back on the mound next season.

This string of events underlines the volatile nature of baseball—a game where fortunes can pivot in a mere instant, for better or worse.