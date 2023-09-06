Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-3 win over Tigers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers clashed in the second game of their three-game series this Wednesday evening. Featuring starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees showcased both promise and room for improvement. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of Yankees’ 4-3 win.

Clarke Schmidt’s Polarizing Performance: A Tale of Two ERAs

Clarke Schmidt took to the mound for the Yankees, delivering what could be best described as a mixed outing. He gave up three earned runs over 6.1 innings from five hits. While his current season ERA sits at 4.54, Schmidt started the game with a less flattering 5.16 ERA for the month of August. His last two games saw him surrender six earned runs, Wednesday night’s win against Detroit included. Despite the fluctuating numbers, Schmidt has the makings of a long-term starter, if only he could find a tad more consistency.

The Bullpen Holds the Fort: A Collaborative Effort

Behind Schmidt, the bullpen held their own. Wandy Peralta, Greg Weissert, and Clay Holmes combined their efforts for 2.2 innings, tallying an impressive five strikeouts and allowing just one hit.

A Night of Offensive Fireworks: Prospects Steal the Show

Offensively, the Yankees came alive with 11 hits while keeping the strikeouts to a minimum at just five. The order’s top three—featuring DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, and Jasson Dominguez—was nothing short of exceptional, combining for seven hits and two RBIs.

The Rising Star: Jasson Dominguez Makes History

Jasson Dominguez continued to steal the spotlight, notching three hits, which included his first home run in Yankee Stadium and his third in just five games. This feat makes him the youngest Yankee to do so. Dominguez has had an explosive start to his MLB career, boasting a five-game hit streak and a .333 OBP coupled with a .810 slugging percentage. Every game he has participated in so far has resulted in a Yankees win, a success rate he’s carried up from the minors.

The Long-Term Impact: Dominguez and the Yankees’ Future

The team could’ve benefited from elevating their prospects sooner, particularly given their over-reliance on career backups at crucial positions. With his stellar performances, Dominguez is all set to make the transition to a full-time starting centerfielder for the 2024 season and beyond.

Other Notable Performers: Oswald Peraza and DJ LeMahieu

Oswald Peraza, another infield prospect, also had a good night, contributing three hits and an RBI. Although his season’s batting stats are modest—a .180 batting average and .281 OBP—he has been improving recently. For September, he’s hitting .267 with a .267 OBP over 15 at-bats.

Veteran DJ LeMahieu has been in fine form lately, ending August with a .291 batting average and a .391 OBP, further fueling the Yankees’ offense.

Upcoming Attractions: Final Face-Off with the Tigers

The Yankees will go head-to-head with the Tigers in the final game of the series on Thursday night, featuring Carlos Rodon on the mound. All eyes, however, will be on the Yankees’ young talent, particularly Dominguez, who has re-energized the fan base and seems set to do much more.