Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton, Brian Cashman avoid potential rift

After New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently said that he expected Giancarlo Stanton to get injured again in the future, Stanton’s manager Joel Wolfe clapped back at the lack of faith shown in the former MVP.

Now, both parties are apparently on good terms, according to Joe Najarian of Fan Nation.

Yankees: The Remarks That Landed Cashman in Hot Water With Stanton

Cashman first asserted that he and the Yankees were not expecting Stanton to play all 162 games in 2024, or anywhere near that due to his lengthy injury history over the course of his five-year tenure in the Bronx. Per ESPN, Cashman said:

“We try to limit the time he’s down,” Cashman said. “But I’m not gonna tell you he’s gonna play every game next year, because he’s not. He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.”

Cashman had precedence behind his comments, with Stanton missing 391 of a possible 708 games with the Yankees. Yet, saying so publicly was a brash move that ruffled Wolfe’s and Stanton’s feathers.

Yankees: Cashman Mended Fences by Reneging on Comments

After Wolfe sarcastically said that players seeking to join the Yankees this offseason had to essentially be indestructible, Cashman pulled back while acknowledging what Stanton brings to the team with his star-caliber hitting prowess, saying:

“I value Giancarlo Stanton as a player. Without a doubt, he’s one of the big drivers when we do win,” Cashman said. “He’s one of the few players that, when the money’s on the line – if you look at his postseason numbers, it’s pretty impressive. He’s a gifted, talented player. He’s a feared hitter. We’d love to be able to deploy him at all times.”

Stanton’s play has regressed even when on the field. Once known for his efficiency at the plate, his batting average has decreased from .211 in 2022 to .191 this past season. He’s maintained a good amount of his power with 55 home runs in that same two-year span but has not given the Yankees all that they’ve invested in overall.

If Stanton can get his body right and avoid age and attrition taking it’s toll, the potential for a bounce-back 2024 campaign cannot be ruled out. For now, he and Cashman are all good, which is a step in the right direction.