Yankees are starting to see their star slugger pick up the pace

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ offense has been underwhelming without the full impact of superstar slugger Aaron Judge, who has been slowly returning to form. While Juan Soto has carried the team with his impressive performances, all eyes are on Judge as he works to find his rhythm and contribute at his expected levels. The first month of the season did not go as planned for the 32-year-old, but signs of improvement are beginning to show.

Aaron Judge’s Early Season Struggles and Recent Improvements

Over the first 36 games of the year, Judge managed a batting average of .220 with a .350 on-base percentage and a .439 slugging percentage, totaling seven home runs and 20 RBIs, and a 128 wRC+. While these figures are above average, they are not up to his usual standards.

However, his performance over the last 15 days has been much more promising, with Judge hitting .278/.391/.556 and an OPS of .946, contributing four homers and nine RBIs during this period. His performance was crucial in the Yankees’ recent sweep over the Detroit Tigers, including two homers and an RBI in Sunday’s victory.

May 3, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) gestures to fans after the Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees Need The Old Aaron Judge Back

In situations with runners in scoring position, Judge is currently batting .207 but boasts a .415 on-base percentage and a .898 OPS. It is anticipated that these metrics will improve as he regains his form, enhancing the dynamic duo potential with Soto, who was brought in during the offseason to bolster the lineup.

Defensively, Judge has logged 222.2 innings in center field this year, maintaining a perfect fielding percentage with one defensive run saved and one out above average. His physical attributes have allowed him to cover extensive ground, making him slightly above average in the outfield.

With another 120 games left in the MLB season, Judge has ample time to elevate his performance and achieve consistency. If the last two weeks are any indication, the team’s captain is on the verge of reclaiming his dominant form, ready to complement Soto’s efforts and lead the Yankees through the remainder of the season.