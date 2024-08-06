Yankees get one step closer to returning key starting pitcher

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are patiently waiting for some of their injured players to return and help support not just the starting rotation but the bullpen as well. Ian Hamilton is working his way back, and Scott Effross has been building up in Triple-A over the past few weeks. However, starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt made a big step toward recovery, enjoying a bullpen session on Tuesday, striking out both Carlos Narvaez and Jon Berti, courtesy of a beautiful curveball and a few dotted fastballs.

The Yankees Need Clarke Schmidt Back in the Mix

Schmidt left the team several months ago with a 2.52 ERA, including a career-high 9.94 strikeouts per nine, 84.1% left on-base rate, and 39% ground ball rate over 60.2 innings. He made just 11 appearances and hosted a 1.2 WAR, suggesting he was making great progress and on pace to have his most successful season yet.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, a right lat injury derailed his campaign, but the Yankees viewed him as a de facto trade deadline addition with his anticipated return in August.

Schmidt ranked in the 94th percentile, 86th percentile in whiff rate, and 80th percentile in strikeout rate. He had increased the usage of his cutter to 35.6% from 27.9% last year, even adding 1.1 mph to reach 92.4 before the injury. However, his sweeper was his most effective pitch, hosting a .196 batting average against on 23.9% usage.

A Big Stroman Decision Looming

The Yankees will certainly have some big decisions to make when Schmidt returns, but their biggest choice will be regarding starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. Stroman, 33, now hosts a 4.10 ERA and has given up 15 runs over his last three appearances, giving up seven earned runs against Toronto and just 2.2 innings before being extracted from the game.

At this pace, if Schmidt doesn’t turn things around, witnessing a significant decline in velocity, the Yankees could either send him to the bullpen or take him out of the rotation altogether. At the moment, Schmidt offers their best chance to round out the group, especially with Luis Gil performing well and Nestor Cortes mixing some decent performances in a rather unpredictable season.