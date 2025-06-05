Yankees get key outfielder back after injury scare

For a few anxious moments last weekend, New York Yankees fans held their collective breath like it was October.

In the middle of a tense series finale against the Dodgers, Jasson Dominguez—the Martian himself—winced in pain, grabbing at his thumb after a stolen base attempt.

It wasn’t just a blip. It looked like the kind of thing that derails promising seasons.

The Yankees had already been roughed up on Friday and Saturday, and losing the series finale could’ve been chalked up to the usual struggles against elite opponents.

But a long-term injury to Dominguez? That would’ve been a real gut punch.

Instead, the 22-year-old phenom is back. After a few days of tests, rest, and careful monitoring, Dominguez is cleared to return to the lineup Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.

He’s not just pinch-hitting or testing things out, either. He’s back in the heart of the action.

Boone plays it safe, but the Martian passes all tests

Dominguez didn’t make an immediate return after tweaking his thumb. He tried to play through it initially, a bold move for a young star trying to secure his role.

But the Yankees took no chances. They sat him, sent him for evaluation, and waited.

By Tuesday, hope returned. Dominguez reported noticeable improvement, and by Wednesday evening, he had already swung a bat pain-free.

Manager Aaron Boone didn’t hesitate—he announced Dominguez would return Thursday, saying he was ‘good to go’.

That return comes at a pivotal moment. The Yankees, giving Paul Goldschmidt a breather on Thursday’s game, need firepower.

And even though Dominguez is hitting seventh in the lineup, behind Anthony Volpe and ahead of Austin Wells, his presence adds another layer of danger.

Yankees stack the lineup around Dominguez’s return

Thursday’s finale against Cleveland isn’t just about easing Dominguez back into the lineup. It’s about pushing the momentum forward.

Trent Grisham leads off, with Ben Rice and Aaron Judge right behind him. Cody Bellinger bats cleanup, subbing in for Goldschmidt, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Volpe round out the top six.

The Martian slots in seventh, not exactly hidden but also shielded just enough to ease back in. His .247/.346/.420 line across 191 plate appearances has been more than promising. Six home runs, eight steals, 27 runs, and 25 RBI—all at just 22 years old.

Behind him, catcher Austin Wells and ninth-hitter Oswald Peraza give the Yankees some flexibility at the bottom. On the mound, Max Fried will look to bounce back from his rough outing against the Dodgers.

Dominguez’s breakout potential still looms large

Dominguez’s thumb injury may have been minor in the grand scheme, but it was a reminder of how delicate this season is.

The Yankees are contenders, but they’re relying on a young core—Dominguez included—to stay healthy and grow up fast.

If the Martian can stay on the field, his 119 wRC+ suggests a breakout is already underway. His plate discipline has improved, his power is steadily building, and his speed is undeniable. He’s not just surviving; he’s adjusting, adapting, and starting to thrive.

It’s like watching a rocket launch that briefly sputtered but roared back to life. As long as the thumb holds up, Dominguez’s trajectory points skyward.

