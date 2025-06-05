The Yankees aren’t changing star infielder’s position — don’t fall for the ridiculous bait

The New York Yankees have no shortage of drama, but this latest plot twist reads more like satire than strategy.

Fans were sent into a frenzy this week over a video showing Paul Goldschmidt fielding grounders at second base. For a franchise constantly dancing between brilliance and chaos, the clip lit a match in a room full of gas.

Second baseman Paul Goldschmidt pic.twitter.com/d9LSVWDUer — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) June 4, 2025

Could the Yankees really be considering the seven-time All-Star and MVP first baseman for the keystone?

It’s the kind of idea that grabs your attention—like seeing a Great Dane try to play fetch on ice skates. It’s clumsy in theory and dangerous in practice.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Left side is solid, but the right side has become a Rubik’s Cube

The Yankees’ infield puzzle seems half-solved. Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s return locks down third base, and Anthony Volpe continues to shine at shortstop.

But the right side? That’s where things unravel fast. DJ LeMahieu has looked like a shell of his former self. Oswald Peraza can’t stay healthy, and Pablo Reyes is just keeping a seat warm.

Meanwhile, Goldschmidt is thriving at first base with a 141 wRC+ and 1.6 fWAR. Ben Rice, who’s just as hot with a 142 wRC+ and 1.3 fWAR, has been pushed into a designated hitter role.

And don’t forget—Giancarlo Stanton is looming. He’ll return in a few weeks, possibly months, and the DH slot might be his again.

Goldschmidt at second? Let’s not lose our minds

A pregame video, likely as routine as batting practice, spiraled into outlandish theory. Goldschmidt taking grounders at second base had social media buzzing with out-of-pocket predictions.

Let’s set the record straight: Goldschmidt has never played a single major league inning at second base. Not one.

Even though he’s a good athlete for his age, asking a 37-year-old who’s spent over a decade at first base to suddenly take on one of the most dynamic and range-demanding spots on the diamond is unrealistic.

Yes, fielders shag flies and take grounders out of position all the time. It’s part of staying loose, agile, and focused during the grind. But practice doesn’t mean purpose.

Roster crunch demands real answers—not gimmicks

The Goldschmidt fantasy is more of a meme than a plan. The Yankees’ front office knows this. But that doesn’t make their situation any less pressing.

They have a glut of first basemen (Ben Rice says hello) and soon-to-be returning DHs. What they don’t have is a competent second baseman to help secure the infield.

The internal options aren’t inspiring. LeMahieu’s bat has slowed. Peraza hasn’t done enough to earn trust. Reyes is a utility fallback.

Rice deserves playing time, but if Stanton retakes the DH spot, something’s got to give. The organization will need to make tough calls—maybe via trade, maybe by reshuffling roles with better logic than fantasy assignments.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Time to shop, not shuffle

If the Yankees want to go deep into October, they can’t keep pretending a patchwork crew will hold down the right side of the dirt.

Second base, once manned confidently by Gleyber Torres, is now a gaping hole. This team needs a real infielder with range, consistency, and postseason grit—not a converted first baseman on his last legs.

There are options out there if Brian Cashman is willing to shop. A legitimate middle infielder would bring balance to a lineup that’s otherwise threatening top to bottom.

The Yankees seem to have most of the pieces. But shoving a square peg like Goldschmidt into a round hole at second won’t solve the puzzle.

Popular reading:

Yankees closing in on elite slugging reinforcements