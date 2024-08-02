Yankees’ Gerrit Cole shakes off injury concerns

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole removed himself from a start against the Philadelphia Phillies due to full-body fatigue. Cole had been contending with a stomach issue and was finding it difficult to recover from his last outing against the New York Mets on June 24.

In that game, Cole delivered 100 pitches but was still navigating his recovery from a nerve injury to his throwing elbow, which had initially set him back at the start of the year.

The Yankees Need the Best from Gerrit Cole

Cole has completed seven starts this season, and at 33 years old, he is keen to increase his workload as the postseason, just two months away, looms. Following an AL Cy Young award-winning season in 2023, where he pitched 209 innings, the Yankees did not expect such a sluggish start from the veteran. His current 5.40 ERA is the highest in his career, yet with only a small number of starts so far, there is ample time for improvement.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fortunately, Cole managed to complete a full bullpen session on Friday, setting the stage for his next scheduled start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Adjustments and Expectations

Although Cole’s fastball velocity has decreased by 0.8 mph, he is generally trending in the right direction. He has reduced his fastball usage to 45.4% from 53% last year, which marks a notable change. Instead, he is utilizing his cutter more frequently, now throwing it 22.3% of the time compared to just 7% last year. However, opposing batters are hitting .367 against it.

Ideally, over the next eight weeks, Cole will accelerate his performance, maintaining regular starts and producing effective outings. The Yankees need him to return to his Cy Young caliber form for the playoffs, particularly as the team contends for the top spot in the American League East and harbors World Series aspirations.