Yankees’ Gerrit Cole opts out of contract, presenting a $36 million question

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees head into a crucial offseason filled with significant questions, most notably around Juan Soto’s potential extension and how to fill various positions of need. Additionally, they have already declined Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million contract option for 2025, opting instead for a $6 million buyout. This decision opens up a need at first base and adds financial flexibility.

Gleyber Torres’ Future in Pinstripes

The Yankees must also decide on Gleyber Torres, who earned $14.2 million in his final year of arbitration. Torres has been a consistent contributor, and his next contract could approach $18 million per season. Deciding whether to commit to Torres long-term or explore alternatives will be critical as the Yankees look to balance their budget, especially if they hope to retain Soto.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole’s Opt-Out and the Yankees’ Response

In a significant development, ace Gerrit Cole opted out of his contract on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Kiley Mcdaniel and Jeff Passan. This move was anticipated, as it allows the Yankees to void the opt-out by adding an extra year at $36 million, bringing the total remaining on his contract to five years and $180 million.

Cole originally signed a nine-year, $324 million deal in 2020. With this extension, his contract will effectively become a 10-year, $360 million agreement, ensuring he remains the Yankees’ ace for years to come.

A Year of Injury Challenges for Cole

For the first time in years, Cole faced several injuries, limiting him to only 95 innings this past season after an elbow flexor strain during spring training. Despite these setbacks, Cole was highly effective when he returned, especially in the playoffs, where he posted a 2.17 ERA over 29 innings.

In the regular season, he maintained a solid 3.41 ERA, with 9.38 strikeouts per nine innings, a 76.8% left-on-base rate, and a 38.7% ground ball rate. While his strikeout rate has dipped, Cole’s elite command and versatile pitch mix have allowed him to remain dominant.

Yankees’ Decision to Secure Cole’s Future

The Yankees are expected to pick up the extra year on Cole’s contract, given his importance to the team’s rotation. With several positions to address and their hopes to secure Soto long-term, losing Cole would create a void that the Yankees simply cannot afford. Cole’s effectiveness, even with declining strikeout numbers, has shown he can adapt and continue to perform at an elite level.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead: Managing Cole’s Aging Curve

While Cole’s age suggests that regression is inevitable, the Yankees believe he has several strong years left. By securing him for an additional year, they lock in one of the best arms in baseball, ensuring that the rotation has an anchor moving forward. With Soto’s potential contract extension looming, having Cole locked in provides stability as they work to build a championship-caliber team.

As the Yankees navigate this pivotal offseason, retaining both Soto and Cole could be the foundation of their roster for years to come. The front office faces a delicate balance of managing payroll and filling key positions while ensuring the team remains competitive at the highest level.