Yankees decline vetertan infielder’s $17 million 2025 club optoin

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Saturday morning, the Yankees faced a pivotal decision on Anthony Rizzo and his $17 million club option for the 2025 season. By the afternoon, the decision was made: they declined the option, freeing up significant funds for next season, likely redirecting them toward a potential extension for superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

The Yankees did have to pay a $6 million buyout to execute the club option, but the money saved was well worth it.

Yankees Gear Up for a Bidding War Over Juan Soto

With Soto hitting free agency, the Yankees must prepare for a competitive market, particularly against the New York Mets, who are expected to pursue him aggressively. The $17 million saved by declining Rizzo’s option narrows the gap between Soto’s $31 million final arbitration salary last season and the hefty paycheck he’s likely to command going forward.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Void at First Base: Who Will Fill Rizzo’s Shoes?

While freeing up funds for Soto is crucial, Rizzo’s departure creates a glaring need at first base. At 35, Rizzo’s productivity had declined significantly, as evidenced by his .228/.301/.335 line this season with only eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and a career-low 84 wRC+, suggesting he was 16% below the league-average hitter. His -0.2 WAR marked the lowest of his career, indicating that it was time for the Yankees to move on.

“I feel like I have a lot to offer to this game in a lot of different ways,” he said. “I don’t want to take this [uniform] off.”

Who’s to say Rizzo doesn’t return in a coaching capacity when all is said and done?

Although losing Rizzo’s leadership will impact the clubhouse, the Yankees are exploring other options to fill first base. They may look to a youth option like Ben Rice or a budget-friendly veteran on the open market, such as Carlos Santana. Some have even suggested targeting Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians, who could provide a spark at first and bring some added personality to the team.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Clearing the Path for Soto: More Moves to Come

Rizzo’s option is only the first of several anticipated moves aimed at freeing payroll for Soto’s extension. The Yankees recently exercised Luke Weaver’s $2.5 million club option for 2025, showcasing their strategic approach to maintaining bullpen depth while prioritizing financial flexibility for Soto’s potential long-term deal. The offseason is just beginning, and the Yankees appear committed to making every necessary move to keep Soto in pinstripes for years to come.