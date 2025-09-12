Yankees general manager still considers struggling infielder his shortstop of the future

The New York Yankees have been forced to rely heavily on Jose Caballero this week as Anthony Volpe nurses a partial labrum tear in his left shoulder.

What should have been another series to prove himself has instead turned into another frustrating chapter for the young shortstop.

Manager Aaron Boone has admitted that Volpe is unlikely to hit the injured list, but he’s also unlikely to start any of the weekend games against the rival Boston Red Sox.

The decision reflects a balancing act between protecting Volpe’s health and keeping the Yankees lineup afloat during a crucial stretch of the season.

For a fan base desperate for stability at shortstop, Volpe’s season has raised uncomfortable questions about whether he’s really the long-term solution.

Every weak swing has chipped away at the early hype that surrounded his rapid rise through the minors.

Volpe’s offensive woes cloud his future at shortstop

Through this season, Volpe has slashed just .206/.268/.393 with a .661 OPS and an 81 wRC+, the lowest mark of his career.

The most troubling part is how consistent the mediocrity has been — his wRC+ has hovered between 81 and 87 over all three of his MLB seasons.

At just 24 years old, Volpe still has time to figure things out, but the Yankees expected much more than this kind of stagnant production.

Instead of blossoming into a cornerstone, he’s become a nightly question mark in the lineup.

Watching Volpe at the plate often feels like watching a once-promising sprinter stuck in quicksand — the effort is visible, but the momentum never comes.

That frustration has spread from the stands to the front office, forcing everyone to ask whether belief alone can fix what ails him.

Brian Cashman continues to back Volpe despite the slump

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman still isn’t wavering. Before Friday’s game against Boston, he doubled down on his faith in Volpe’s future.

Cashman acknowledged this season has been a disappointment, but he was emphatic that it hasn’t changed the organization’s view of Volpe’s long-term potential.

Asked if he still views Volpe as his shortstop of the future, Cashman said the following:

“Yeah, I think he’s a good player…someone that we can count on and we believe in.”

It’s clear that the team still sees Volpe as a central piece of their future plans. Cashman highlighted Volpe’s athleticism, defensive skill, and overall talent despite his current struggles.

It’s a vote of confidence that shows the Yankees aren’t ready to give up on their former first-round pick. After all, Volpe already owns a Gold Glove and a 3.5-fWAR season — rare feats for someone still trying to find his footing.

The path forward depends on health and production

Cashman admitted there’s a chance Volpe could need offseason surgery to repair the torn labrum, though that’s not the current plan.

For now, the Yankees will manage his workload carefully and hope his shoulder responds well enough to get him back in the starting lineup soon.

Everything hinges on two variables the Yankees can’t fully control: Volpe’s health and his production. If either one falters, the questions about his role will only grow louder in the Bronx.

Still, Cashman’s public support suggests the organization believes Volpe can eventually silence those doubts. The Yankees are betting that once his shoulder is healthy, the version of Volpe they envisioned will finally emerge.

