Yankees announce short-term plan for Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees have confirmed that Anthony Volpe is dealing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.

This revelation can help explain the steady decline in his performance since May, when the pain first began quietly nagging at him after a specific play.

For months, he’s tried to grind through it, but the issue flared again this week, forcing him out of the lineup.

Volpe has been sidelined for several games as he attempts to heal, receiving a cortisone shot to help the process.

He’s also been undergoing physical therapy daily, doing whatever he can to avoid a stint on the injured list.

Manager Aaron Boone has already ruled him out of the upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox as a starter.

Aaron Boone said he does not expect Anthony Volpe to start any games in the series against the Red Sox, but could be available off the bench as he recovers from a cortisone shot in his shoulder, per @ChrisKirschner pic.twitter.com/tafsyEaFKp — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 12, 2025

However, Boone left the door open for Volpe to come off the bench in a limited role if the situation allows.

The Yankees will cover shortstop duties with Jose Caballero in the meantime, hoping for stability while Volpe recovers.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

A Season Gone Sideways for the Young Shortstop

Volpe’s 2025 campaign has been frustrating, marked by the kind of inconsistency that gnaws at young players’ confidence.

He currently owns a career-worst 81 wRC+, a steep drop for someone once viewed as the future of the franchise.

Even his 19 home runs can’t mask the overall struggles—especially during his recent 30-game skid of near-silence at the plate.

Across that stretch, Volpe has hit just .146 with a .183 on-base percentage and a .262 slugging mark, deeply concerning figures.

The shoulder injury likely explains part of the collapse, sapping his bat speed and hurting his defensive range at shortstop.

Watching him attempt to make routine plays lately has felt like watching a violinist play with frayed strings—painful and off-key.

Fans have noticed the dip on both sides of the ball, and the patience in the Bronx has been wearing perilously thin.

For a player once seen as the franchise’s energetic heartbeat, this stretch has instead highlighted how fragile momentum can be.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

What the Yankees Need From Volpe Now

Even if he doesn’t start against Boston, Volpe could still find moments to contribute in situational roles off the bench.

Boone suggested the possibility of using him as a defensive replacement, a pinch-hitter, or even a late-inning pinch-runner.

Those smaller windows of opportunity could help him regain timing without exposing his shoulder to heavy daily wear.

It’s a delicate balance—managing his health while trying to keep the Yankees’ postseason push from slipping further away.

The Yankees need Volpe not just healthy, but confident, because a rejuvenated version of him could vastly improve their offense, particularly the bottom third of the lineup.

Sometimes a brief step back can trigger a leap forward, like a coiled spring regaining force after being held down too long.

If the cortisone shot and rest restore his swing, Volpe might yet salvage his season and reshape the Yankees’ outlook.

For now, though, all eyes are on the weekend series—and whether the young shortstop even steps foot on the field again.

READ MORE: Yankees’ electrifying propsect clinches Double-A playoff berth