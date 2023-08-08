Yankees gearing up to promote one of their top outfield prospects

Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees, facing struggles and losses, are looking toward their minor-league system for inspiration. Following some uncertain decisions at the trade deadline, the team’s future now may lie in the hands of promising young prospects like 22-year-old outfielder Everson Pereira.

A Tough Week for the Yankees

The past week has been concerning for the Yankees, particularly with the loss of several starting pitchers, including Domingo German and Carlos Rodon. German’s campaign has ended due to alcohol abuse, and Rodon is recuperating from a left hamstring injury. At 5.5 games back from the Wild Card, the need for fresh talent is more pressing than ever.

Domingo German and Carlos Rodon: Key Losses

The loss of key players at this crucial stage of the season adds to the team’s woes. German’s absence for the remainder of the season is particularly troubling, and Rodon’s recovery will hopefully be swift.

Potential Rise of Young Prospects

Now could be the time for the Yankees to give their younger minor-league options a chance to shine in the MLB. With Drew Thorpe’s recent promotion from A+ Hudson Valley to AA Somerset, attention turns to the next big promotion, possibly involving one of their top outfield prospects.

Everson Pereira: A Star in the Making

22-year-old outfielder Everson Pereira is increasingly likely to join the Yankees’ struggling outfield. With AA this year, he’s played 46 games, hitting .291 with a .362 OBP, including impressive stats of 10 homers, 31 RBIs, a 29.2% strikeout rate, a 10.3% walk rate, and 144 wRC+. His performance since joining AAA Scranton has been even hotter, with a .340 average, a .385 OBP, and a .570 slugging percentage.

Pereira’s Skills and Potential

Capable of spreading the ball across the field and producing singles and extra-base hits, Pereira also boasts underrated power that can transition to the next level. A 47.9% pull rate in AAA might allow him to make an impact in Yankee Stadium’s left field. Though his strikeout rate may be concerning, his discipline is improving, and many believe he can play all three outfield spots thanks to his solid range, good arm, and athletic profile.

The Decision Not to Land a Veteran

One of the reasons for not acquiring a veteran like Tommy Pham, according to Andy Martino of SNY, is the belief that Pereira is nearly ready. The opportunity given to a young prospect over an aging veteran aligns with the Yankees’ long-term vision. Pereira’s potential to offer quality defense and high-upside offensive capabilities could be the spark the team needs.

But a more positive reason why the Tommy Phams of the world ended up elsewhere was the Yankees’ belief that prospect Everson Pereira would be in New York soon. Pereira, the Yankees calculated, would be better suited to the defensive requirements of that position than the available big leaguers.

Aggressive Batting and Future Prospects

Pereira’s high strikeout rate stems from his aggressive batting style. He often swings early and attacks fastballs. Once the mid-August service time manipulation date passes, Everson won’t gain any service time for the rest of the MLB season. This allows the Yankees to assess his suitability for the 2024 campaign and beyond with minimal downside.

A Bright Future for Pereira and the Yankees

The New York Yankees’ struggles have opened the door for young prospects like Everson Pereira. His potential promotion, along with other emerging talents from the minor-league system, may be the rejuvenation the team needs. As fans and experts watch closely, Pereira’s promising skills could signal a hopeful future for the franchise.