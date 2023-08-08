Yankees promote red-hot pitching prospect to Double-A

Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees may be facing struggles at the MLB level, but their minor-league system is brimming with young prospects making waves. Among these rising stars, No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez and top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe are noteworthy.

Jasson Dominguez: Tremendous Potential for the Yankees

Recently, Jasson Dominguez has taken a turn for the better offensively. Showcasing impressive bat-to-ball skills, he has justified potential promotion to Triple-A Scranton in the coming weeks. His growth has been marked, and fans eagerly await his next steps.

Drew Thorpe: A Huge Developmental Step

Drew Thorpe, one of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects, was elevated from A+ Hudson Valley to AA Somerset on Tuesday, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com. At just 22 years old, this marks a significant developmental step in his career.

Early Success and Recent Performance

Thorpe, a second-round pick in the 2022 June Amateur Draft, has made 18 appearances this year with Hudson Valley. He posted an impressive 2.81 ERA, 11.39 strikeouts per nine, a 76.7% left-on-base rate, a 48.4% ground-ball rate, an 11.8% HR/FB ratio, and 3.22 xFIP across 109 innings. Winning 10 games, his success has paved the way to the next level, where he will indeed face new challenges.

Despite having back-to-back tumultuous outings, giving up 11 earned runs over his last two starts, Thorpe’s earlier performance can’t be ignored. He allowed just four earned runs across eight consecutive games, collecting a significant number of strikeouts in the process.

An Impressive Arsenal of Pitches

A few inconsistent performances shouldn’t overshadow Thorpe’s potential. He boasts several impressive pitches. As MLB.com describes:

“Thorpe owned one of the best changeups in the 2022 Draft and earns double-plus grades from some scouts for his ability to get swings and misses as well as chases with a fading low-80s cambio. He can do the same with a low-80s slider after adding more depth to it last year. While his fastball features below-average velocity (parking at 89-92 mph, peaking at 95) and mild sink, it plays as an average offering because he commands it and mixes it well with the rest of his arsenal.”

This elite change-up, considered the best in the 2022 draft class, produces a substantial number of swings and misses. His low 80s slider has added depth year over year, becoming a staple in his sequence. While his fastball isn’t remarkable, averaging in the low 90s and peaking at 95 mph, it fits well within his pitching arsenal.

Looking Forward: The Future for Thorpe

At 22, Drew Thorpe has ample time to continue honing his pitches and increasing his velocity. For now, his goal is to replicate his A+ statistics with Somerset, a task that presents considerable challenges.

In conclusion, the Yankees’ minor-league system is witnessing the rise of some remarkable talents. As players like Jasson Dominguez and Drew Thorpe surge through the ranks, they provide hope and excitement for the future of the franchise.