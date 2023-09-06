Yankees gearing up to lose 3 starting pitchers this off-season

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have their work cut out for them in the upcoming off-season as they look to reshape their roster for the 2024 MLB season and beyond. While up-and-coming talent like 20-year-old centerfielder Jasson Dominguez seems ready for the majors, others such as Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira, and Austin Wells remain question marks.

Starting Rotation Dilemma: Who Stays and Who Goes?

Aside from field positions in need of fortification, the Yankees are also facing substantial choices concerning their starting rotation. As they stand on the precipice of losing three crucial starters, the team will likely rely on a mix of farm system prospects and new acquisitions to fill these roles.

Luis Severino: Time to Say Goodbye?

Luis Severino has been a mixed bag, oscillating between promise and peril due to frequent injuries. After a resurgence in 2022 where he posted a 3.18 ERA over 102 innings, Severino has crashed this year with 85.1 innings, a dismal 6.75 ERA, and a career-low 7.80 strikeouts per nine innings. The decline in performance raises questions about his future with the team as he heads toward free agency.

Opting to release Severino could free up $15 million, potentially allowing the Yankees to invest in someone like 25-year-old Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A split could be beneficial for both parties—Severino might find rejuvenation in a new environment, while the Yankees could move ahead with more dependable talent.

Frankie Montas: An Uncertain Investment

Frankie Montas is another case of potential versus reliability. Though he had a solid 2022 season—especially with Oakland where he earned a 3.18 ERA over 104.2 innings—his 2023 campaign ended before it began due to shoulder surgery. His brief stint with the Yankees last year resulted in a concerning 6.35 ERA over 39.2 innings.

Montas, too, has a history of durability issues. The Yankees may hesitate to bring him back, particularly after losing an entire season.

Domingo German: A Risky Bet

Domingo German, a decent option for the back end of the rotation, appears to be parting ways with the Yankees following his placement on the restricted list for alcohol abuse. With 108.2 innings pitched and a 4.56 ERA in 2023, his exit seems inevitable.

Farm System and International Prospects: The Future of the Yankees Rotation

While losing three starters creates a significant void, the Yankees are optimistic about talents like Michael King, Clarke Schmidt, Randy Vasquez, and Jhony Brito. Drew Thorpe, a rising star in the farm system, has been particularly impressive, currently dominating Double-A Somerset with a 1.37 ERA across 26.1 innings and an astounding 13.33 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Yankees could also look abroad for reinforcements, particularly Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has consistently pitched over 140 innings for three straight years.

In summary, the Yankees have multiple avenues to explore as they aim to bolster their starting rotation. Whether it’s promoting from within, making shrewd acquisitions, or diving into the international talent pool, the team faces crucial decisions that will shape their 2024 season and beyond.