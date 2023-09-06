The Yankees may have a dodged a serious bullet with roster complications

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an off-season packed with challenges and complex decisions. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already hinted at the possibility of a complete third-party evaluation of the front office, given the team’s lackluster performance. Despite winning their last four games—thanks to some promising prospects—the Yankees remain in the last place.

Brian Cashman’s Balancing Act

General Manager Brian Cashman faces a daunting task in the upcoming off-season. Expected to retain his position, Cashman must rebuild a roster that has been anything but satisfying. The million-dollar question? Whether Steinbrenner will loosen the purse strings this off-season, after years of questionable trades and acquisitions.

Youth in the Spotlight for 2024

The roster’s current composition strongly suggests that young talent will take center stage in 2024. Several prospects have already begun to make their mark in September, giving the Yankees a glimmer of hope for future contention.

Positional Needs and Emerging Talents

When it comes to positional upgrades, the Yankees have their work cut out for them. Areas that need immediate attention include two outfield spots, third base, and a bolstering of the starting pitching roster. But here’s some good news: 20-year-old outfielder Jasson Dominguez appears ready for a long-term role in centerfield.

Dominguez may have just four MLB games under his belt, but he’s already showing promise with a .235 batting average, a .235 OBP, two home runs, four RBIs, a 17.6% strikeout rate, and a 132 wRC+. In Tuesday’s game against the Tigers, he doubled to right field, advancing Aaron Judge to third and setting the table for Gleyber Torres.

Prospect Promotions: A Tipping Point for Cashman?

The early promise displayed by Dominguez might just be the lifeline Cashman needs, especially considering his historically conservative approach to promoting prospects. Recently, the team has been more inclined to trade away prospects than to cultivate them. Aside from Luis Severino, who is set to leave in free agency, Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe are the only players with more than a year of MLB experience—a situation that doesn’t speak highly of the team’s minor-league system.

Smart Spending and Roster Salvaging

If Dominguez continues to impress in his rookie season and Austin Wells takes over primary catching duties, the Yankees may be able to rescue the current roster. A few judicious signings, without splurging on unreliable talents, could go a long way. Spending over $200 million on a player like Cody Bellinger, who is coming off two underwhelming seasons, may be a monumental error.

Future Outlook: Pitching and Left Field

Things are even less certain when it comes to the pitching rotation. Losses are expected with Severino and Frankie Montas likely on their way out, and it’s doubtful that Domingo German will return to the mound in pinstripes. Reports suggest the team may eye Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who’s expected to be posted this winter.

Prospects: The Yankees’ Double-Edged Sword

The irony of prospects potentially saving the day isn’t lost on anyone familiar with how the Yankees have previously dealt with young talents like Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial. These players have had their confidence shaken due to a lack of trust and limited playing time. However, the rise of Dominguez and Wells might signal a change in tide, offering hope for a brighter Yankees future.