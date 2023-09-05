Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-1 win over Tigers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees squared off against the Detroit Tigers this past Tuesday, boasting Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole on the mound. And once again, Cole didn’t disappoint.

Gerrit Cole’s Dominant Performance

Cole has been absolutely dominant this season, and this outing was no different. In a 5–1 victory, Cole pitched six strong innings, allowing just one earned run and eight hits. He struck out seven batters while delivering 104 pitches, 69 of which were strikes. His performance left him with a stellar 2.90 ERA.

In the American League, Cole is setting the pace. He ranks first in innings pitched, first in ERA with 2.90, third in strikeout rate at 27.1%, third in total strikeouts, and first in rWAR. If Cole maintains this trajectory, he’s unquestionably the frontrunner for the coveted Cy Young Award—an impressive feat in what has been a challenging season.

Reliable Relief Pitching

Cole wasn’t alone in delivering a strong performance. Relief pitchers Tommy Kahnle, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Clay Holmes contributed three scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit.

Yankees’ Offense: Homers and Hits

On the offensive front, the Yankees notched six hits and 10 strikeouts, all while driving in five runs. The highlights? DJ LeMahieu kicked things off with a solo home run in the first inning. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton celebrated his 400th career home run in the sixth inning, driving in Gleyber Torres. Torres himself finished with two RBIs, doubling to left field and bringing home both Jasson Dominguez and Aaron Judge.

Rising Star Jasson Dominguez

Speaking of Dominguez, the young talent snagged another hit this Tuesday, despite striking out once. He demonstrated his ability to make contact with quality, a trait highly transferrable to the MLB, as he also grounded into fielder’s choices and doubled to right field.

Aaron Judge and Other Notable Performances

Aaron Judge, the star slugger, drew three walks and managed a hit during the game. This performance bolstered his stats, bringing his batting average to .264, along with a .394 OBP and a .620 slugging percentage.

Left fielder Everson Pereira also made a noteworthy contribution. He scored a hit and struck out only once across three at-bats, showing significant improvement after a four-strikeout performance in the series finale against the Houston Astros.

Injury Update: Anthony Rizzo Out for the Season

In a pre-game announcement, the Yankees revealed that starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo would be out for the remainder of the 2023 season as he continues to recover from a concussion.

The Yankees are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak. Although their chances of making the playoffs are still slim, in the world of baseball, nothing is truly off the table.