Yankees’ front office preparing for major October changes

The New York Yankees are bracing themselves for significant off-season shifts, commencing this October. Rather than prepping for the playoffs, they’re gearing up for a third-party review to dissect the causes of their 2023 downturn.

As noted by Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, early October marks the onset of the Yankees’ introspection, covering aspects like past trades and minor league development. This analysis aims to equip the team with actionable insights for rejuvenating their strategies.

“The investigation will begin in early October, although interestingly, the company conducting the audit will not recommend personnel changes. The analysis will instead focus on the process and how the Yankees compare to other clubs.

Yankees’ Financial Choices and Their Impact

Despite pouring vast sums into the team, the Yankees have found themselves ensnared in unfavorable deals. For instance, Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson will pocket a combined $16 million next season without even setting foot on the field. Furthermore, Giancarlo Stanton’s looming luxury tax salary adds to the financial strain. Such choices, spearheaded by General Manager Brian Cashman, have evidently hindered the team’s progress.

“The categories will include the success (and failure) of the Bombers’ trades in the last decade, the shake-out of the draft picks, including the international draft, the number of games (and dollars) lost to injuries and the state of minor league player development.”

When the third-party report arrives, the Yankees will face the challenge of translating its data into actionable steps. While the findings may shed light on potential missteps, it’s imperative for the Yankees to seize the reins and chart their way back to glory.

“The final report will be data-driven and purely objective. None of it bodes well for the Yankees’ analytics department, which is obsessed with exit velocity and spin rates, and has advised GM Brian Cashman to make disastrous trades for Joey Gallo, Josh Donaldson and Frankie Montas, among others.”

Course Correction: The Way Ahead

Armed with a whopping $280 million payroll and an array of top-tier talent, the Yankees should be poised for a comeback. The focus now? Strategic moves that prioritize value over age and durability issues. While they’ve shown interest in Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, an enhanced offense is equally crucial.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner has assured star player Aaron Judge of his commitment to crafting a triumphant squad. This suggests continued investment in the team. Yet, it’s the judicious allocation of these funds that will dictate the Yankees’ trajectory.

The integration of budding stars like Jasson Dominguez, Oswald Peraza, and Austin Wells provides a silver lining. As these pre-arbitration players potentially fill starting roles, it frees up capital for the Yankees to strengthen other areas. Consequently, the off-season should be abuzz with strategic maneuvers, setting the stage for a potential resurgence.