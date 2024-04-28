Yankees’ Aaron Judge on early slump: “I’m still Aaron Judge”

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge is assured of himself that his early season slump will pass.

Judge has struggled at the plate compared to what he and the baseball world are accustomed to seeing. Yet the 2022 American League MVP had this to say to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo regarding his mindset (h/t Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells):

“I’m still Aaron Judge,” he said. “I don’t think that’s changed.”

Do Aaron Judge and the Yankees still need to be worried about his early season woes?

The Yankees’ center fielder has appropriately judged himself.

Thus far in 2024, Judge is sporting a dismal .190/.328/.390 slashline. His efficacy at the plate has been a serious cause for pause for the Yankees amid their 18-10 season. Neither is Judge hitting for power, with five home runs on the year. He’s currently on pace to finish with about 29 home runs. He far exceeded that in 2022, when he blasted 37 bombs despite missing 56 games due to injury.

Encouragingly, the Fresno State product has found some rhythm at the plate within his last five games. He’s put two homers into the stands along with four RBIs. His five hits in 19 at-bats have him nearing his customary batting average just below .300, which currently sits at .278 for his career.

The Yankees are shockingly good when Judge gets on the board with a hit

The Yankees need Judge’s bat to thrive in order to make good on a hopeful World Series run with arguably the best roster they’ve had since he joined the team in 2016. The five-time All-Star’s belief in himself is not wavering, and as such, his productivity of late is reflecting that confidence.

Astonishingly, the Yankees are 14-1 when Judge records a hit. Conversely, they are 4-9 when he goes cold at the plate. The proof is in the pudding. New York wins when Judge produces. He’ll continue to look to put his early season struggles behind him and lead the Yankees to a 2-1 series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.