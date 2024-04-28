Yankees have another offensive explosion as they take a commanding 15-5 win over the Brewers

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

After blowing out the Brewers last night, the Yankees would still have to win today to claim the series and put themselves in a good spot heading to Baltimore. They scored 15 runs in yesterday’s game in what was a lopsided affair from beginning to end as New York held a lead in the first inning of that game that they didn’t relinquish. Marcus Stroman would take the ball in the rubber matchup of this series against Tobias Myers, as two of the top teams in the league clashed for a final time this weekend.

Despite a three-run home run to tie things up in the fifth from the Brewers, the Yankees were able to dominate once more, scoring 15 runs again and winning another series.

It’s Another 15-Run Showing For the Yankees in Another Series Win

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The offense started in a hurry again for the Yankees, who got a first-inning home run off the bat of Aaron Judge, who had come alive the past few days. After an ice-cold start to his season that created worry from some fans regarding his health, he’s now hit three home runs in his last five days, and today was another great showing for him. He picked up three hits and three RBIs on the day, helping to completely dismantle the Brewers’ pitching staff.

We’d see Tobias Myers and Marcus Stroman exchange zeroes until the fifth inning, as on his birthday Anthony Volpe smacked a three-run blast the other way. He hadn’t hit a home run in 20 days up to that point, and after struggling for a couple of weeks, he put together a two-hit day with two walks and a stolen base. Jake Bauers, a Minor League signing for the Yankees last year, would come up in the fifth inning seeking some revenge however.

Marcus Stroman was ducking into and out of trouble all day, but he finally broke in the fifth inning when Bauers crushed a ball to right field to tie the game up at four apiece, causing Aaron Boone to go to his bullpen early. From that point forward, the Yankees would completely take over this game for good, putting them back in the driver’s seat to secure their 19th win of the year.

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees would respond in the sixth with a massive rally, scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth inning, and it all started in an obscure way. Aaron Judge worked a walk, and when Alex Verdugo rolled a ball to second, it looked like a routine double-play ball, but instead, the throw deflected off of Judge’s hand and it would remain runner on first with just one out instead of bases empty with no one on.

No replay review is allowed on those kinds of calls, so the inning played on, and after a pop-out from Giancarlo Stanton to make it a two-out inning, the floodgates opened. A walk from Anthony Rizzo led to an RBI single from Gleyber Torres to make it 5-4, with Oswaldo Cabrera working a walk and Jose Trevino driving in two more on another single. A wild pitch allowed Cabrera to score, and then Juan Soto delivered another RBI single to make it 9-4. Aaron Judge singled in two more runs, and the Yankees had blown the game wide open.

Ian Hamilton walked in a run, but that was the only damage the bullpen allowed, with the Yankees continuing to pour it on in the final innings. Oswaldo Cabrera had an RBI single after a Stanton single and Rizzo double to make it 12-5, and Jose Trevino hit a sacrifice fly to make it 13-5 for the Bronx Bombers. In the top of the eighth, Anthony Rizzo put an exclamation point on his stellar series, launching his 300th career home run to give him four hits on the day and make it 15-5.

The Yankees would put the Brewers away without a fight after that, and with the Athletics beating the Orioles, they’ll walk into a four-game set with Baltimore atop the AL East. They’ll kick off the first game of this heavyweight bout tomorrow at 6:35 in Camden Yards, with Clarke Schmidt toeing the slab against Grayson Rodriguez.