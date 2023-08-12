Yankees finally get star bullpen arm back and he’s looking electric

The New York Yankees, known for possessing the best bullpen in the entire league, have added another feather to their cap with the return of star relief arm Jonathan Loáisiga. Here’s a look at how his return might influence the Yankees’ performance in various facets of the game.
Dominant Bullpen: Yankees vs. Mariners
The Yankees already boast an impressive 3.17 ERA, leading the league’s bullpens, with the Seattle Mariners trailing at a 3.45 ERA. Yet, in the relentless pursuit of excellence, the Yankees are constantly looking to strengthen their bullpen, and Loáisiga’s return adds to that quality.
Trade Deadline Choices: A Curious Decision
General Manager Brian Cashman’s decision to add two bullpen arms at the trade deadline, despite an apparent need for offensive support, raised some eyebrows. This move signifies the club’s unwavering commitment to building a top-notch bullpen.
Jonathan Loáisiga: A Comeback from Injury
After being reinstated from a 60-day injured list due to an elbow injury, 28-year-old Loáisiga is once again demonstrating his elite pitching abilities.
Season Stats: A Snapshot
- 2023 season: 5.2 innings with a 1.59 ERA
- 2022 season: 48 innings with a 4.13 ERA, hampered by shoulder issues
- 2021 season: 70.2 innings with a 2.17 ERA
These figures show the outstanding potential Loáisiga carries, and his recent performance reflects his quality.
Recent Performances: Back in Action
In his two appearances since his return, Loáisiga has pitched 2.1 innings, inducing five ground balls and striking out one batter over 30 pitches. He’s back in form and hasn’t skipped a beat.
Pitching Arsenal: A Deep Dive
Loáisiga’s combination of sinker, change-up, and curveball is lethal. Despite a slight dip in his sinker’s velocity this season, he’s known for a fastball that can reach near triple digits with up to 16 inches of horizontal break. His overall horizontal movement is impressive, producing phenomenal deviation and tunneling concepts.
An Embarrassment of Riches: The Yankees’ Bullpen
With existing talents like Michael King and Clay Holmes, adding Loáisiga to the mix only underscores the Yankees’ riches in the bullpen department.
A Glimpse at the Outfield: Future Changes
While the bullpen is a clear strength, other areas, like the outfield, need attention. However, the Yankees seem to be preparing for a significant change in left field, with expectations of promoting Everson Pereira from Triple-A to the major leagues in the coming weeks.
Yankees’ Bullpen – A Force to Reckon With
The return of Jonathan Loáisiga to the Yankees’ bullpen further solidifies a team already leading the league in that department. His unique blend of pitches and impressive stats, combined with the overall strength of the bullpen, sets the Yankees up for success. Meanwhile, potential changes in the outfield could create a more balanced team, ready to dominate both offensively and defensively.