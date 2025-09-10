Yankees finally execute big change at shortstop, benching Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees are searching for answers after an ugly 12-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Manager Aaron Boone has stood by Anthony Volpe all season, insisting the young shortstop remains his guy despite glaring struggles.

Over his last 30 games, Volpe has slashed a disappointing .146/.183/.262, with his overall OPS dipping to a concerning .661.

For fans, patience is wearing thin. Many have been calling for Jose Caballero, who has produced since arriving from Tampa Bay.

Caballero has posted a strong 115 wRC+ with New York, instantly proving himself a spark plug in key situations on both sides.

On Wednesday, Boone finally made a change, giving Caballero the start at shortstop.

Volpe, instead, worked on his swing and timing with hitting coach James Rowson.

Yankees reporter Chris Kirschner summed it up on X: “José Caballero starting at SS tonight. Anthony Volpe is getting instruction.”

Volpe’s struggles reaching a breaking point

For Volpe, the recent weeks have been nothing short of brutal, with no real signs of an imminent turnaround.

He has failed to slug above .300 in his last seven, 15, or even 30 games, a troubling extended dry spell.

Yes, the 24-year-old has 19 home runs on the year, but his at-bats have often looked disconnected and forced lately.

Confidence seems to be slipping. Boone continues to show faith, but sometimes it feels like throwing water on a wildfire.

Fans see a once-promising cornerstone pressing at the plate, failing to string together quality at-bats when the team needs him.

The Yankees know Volpe’s long-term importance, but Wednesday’s move shows reality is creeping in — development doesn’t always follow schedule.

Caballero’s spark offers a needed boost

Caballero, meanwhile, has quickly carved out a reputation for bringing energy to a Yankees lineup that can go stale.

In just 26 games, he has already stolen nine bases, manufacturing offense with instincts and aggressiveness that jump off the page.

That edge is contagious, giving the Yankees an option who applies pressure and changes games in ways box scores don’t capture.

He doesn’t bring Volpe’s pedigree, but right now Caballero is delivering what Volpe hasn’t — consistent, competitive at-bats.

In baseball terms, Caballero is like jumper cables on a cold morning — not the engine, but the spark it needs.

Boone knows that playing him tonight also sends a message: spots must be earned, even for touted homegrown talents.

Yankees lineup gets a new look

The lineup Wednesday carried some interesting wrinkles beyond shortstop, aiming to balance power with speed and situational hitting.

Trent Grisham slotted in at leadoff, followed by the always-dangerous Aaron Judge, then Cody Bellinger anchoring left field duties.

Ben Rice held down first base in the cleanup spot, with Giancarlo Stanton protecting him in the right field role.

Further down, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells offered additional lefty balance, with Caballero and Ryan McMahon rounding things out.

Carlos Rodón drew the start on the mound, tasked with steadying things after Tuesday’s blowout left the bullpen overexposed.

For the Yankees, these adjustments aren’t just about one game — they’re about searching for rhythm in a tightening playoff race.

