Former Yankees infielder announces retirement after brilliant career

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs both felt the weight of Wednesday’s announcement: Anthony Rizzo is retiring from baseball.

After 1,644 hits, 303 home runs, and a World Series championship with the Cubs in 2016, Rizzo’s incredible journey has ended.

Fans watched him dominate for over a decade, and now they must say goodbye to one of baseball’s most respected first basemen.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

From Padres Prospect to Cubs Hero

Anthony Rizzo’s career began with the San Diego Padres, but his real story started when Chicago embraced him as their cornerstone.

He played nine and a half seasons at Wrigley Field, becoming the face of the Cubs’ long-awaited championship renaissance in 2016.

That season, he was more than just a slugger—he was a leader who helped Chicago break a 108-year curse.

His clutch at-bats and steady presence mirrored the heartbeat of a city desperate to celebrate after generations of heartbreak.

Defensive Excellence and Recognition

Rizzo wasn’t simply a power hitter; his glove spoke volumes, winning four Gold Gloves between 2016 and 2020 with precision.

He also secured a Platinum Glove in 2016, a rare honor that emphasized his dominance at first base that year.

That combination of defensive brilliance and offensive power made him a three-time All-Star and a 2016 Silver Slugger Award winner.

His 2017 Roberto Clemente Award win highlighted his off-field leadership, honoring his work with pediatric cancer patients and community causes.

Anthony Rizzo has announced his retirement after 14 seasons with the Cubs, Yankees and Padres.



Rizzo was a 4-time Gold Glove Award winner (2016, 2018-2020) and won Platinum Glove honors in 2016. He was also a 3-time All-Star (2014-2016) and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2016. In… pic.twitter.com/ljlJMQ1Hlc — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2025

The Yankees Years

In 2021, the Yankees traded for Rizzo, knowing they were adding more than just a left-handed power bat to the lineup.

His arrival injected life into the Bronx, and he quickly became a fan favorite for his professionalism and leadership.

In 2022, Rizzo crushed 32 home runs and posted a 131 wRC+, reminding everyone he could still anchor an offense.

Unfortunately, a concussion in 2023 derailed his momentum, and although he finished out 2024, he wasn’t quite the same.

A Storybook Ending at Wrigley

Though he spent three and a half seasons with the Yankees, Rizzo’s impact on the Cubs as a franchise far outweighs what he did for the Yankees.

It’s fitting that the Cubs will host his official retirement ceremony this weekend, honoring a player who defined their modern era.

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Chicago fans will have the chance to say goodbye to their beloved star, the man who helped rewrite baseball history.

The ceremony promises to be emotional, a farewell worthy of a player who gave his city everything he had.

Anthony Rizzo’s Legacy

Rizzo’s legacy isn’t just his numbers—it’s his leadership, resilience, and ability to inspire teammates during pressure-filled moments.

Like a lighthouse guiding ships through storms, he provided stability for both the Cubs and Yankees during challenging stretches.

He retires with respect from two of baseball’s biggest fanbases, admired not just for production, but for his humanity.

Baseball will miss his steady presence on the diamond, but his impact will echo through Chicago and New York forever.

READ MORE: Ex-Yankees outfielder accused of misconduct toward women