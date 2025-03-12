Yankees facing big problem at designated hitter

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Yankees find themselves in a tough spot at designated hitter, especially after optioning outfielder Everson Pereira to Triple-A on Tuesday afternoon. With Giancarlo Stanton expected to miss significant time, the team is scrambling to find a reliable bat to fill the void.

Pereira Sent Down, Creating a Void

Pereira seemed like a logical internal option, particularly against left-handed pitching, but the Yankees decided his development was more important. He’s still recovering from UCL surgery and has yet to play defense this spring, which factored into the decision to send him down.

While using him as a right-handed DH would have been an easy fix, it wouldn’t guarantee him consistent at-bats. Instead, the Yankees want him playing every day in Triple-A, refining his game before he gets another shot in the majors.

Pereira had a strong offensive showing this spring, hitting .350/.440/.650 with two home runs and three RBIs over eight games. However, his 28% strikeout rate remained a concern, mirroring the same issues he had in his brief MLB stint last season when he hit just .151 with a 21 wRC+ over 27 games.

Escarra vs. Rice: The Internal Options

Without Pereira, the Yankees will likely turn to one of their in-house options at DH, with J.C. Escarra emerging as a legitimate contender. The 29-year-old left-handed hitter has been on fire this spring, slashing .370/.414/.593 with two home runs and six RBIs over nine games. His ability to put the ball in play and show some power makes him a real possibility to fill in for Stanton, at least to start the year.

On the other hand, Ben Rice was viewed as another internal candidate but has struggled mightily. Over 11 games, he’s hitting just .148/.233/.259 with one home run. His struggles could force the Yankees to lean toward Escarra, at least for the short term, as they look for more consistent offensive production.

Cashman Still Searching for a Right-Handed Bat

While Escarra has been impressive, the Yankees are still exploring external options. General manager Brian Cashman has reportedly been searching for a right-handed bat, but finding one in free agency won’t be easy.

J.D. Martinez is the most obvious name on the market, but the 36-year-old slugger is coming off a season where his power numbers took a dip. He hit .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2023, but last year’s numbers weren’t as inspiring, with just 16 homers and a noticeable decline in slugging. The Yankees may hesitate to bring him in if they believe his best days are behind him.

A trade might be the best way to address the issue, but Cashman would have to get creative. The Yankees are specifically looking for a power bat to replace Stanton, and that won’t come cheap. With the season fast approaching, the team has a major hole to fill at DH, and unless they make a move soon, they might be forced to roll with what they have.