Yankees exploring ‘outside’ reinforcements but market is depressed

The Yankees could use reinforcements in both the starting rotation and lineup after a brutal few weeks that saw Gerrit Cole ruled out for the 2025 season and uncertainty surrounding Giancarlo Stanton’s health. Adding a right-handed bat to support the infield and DH position would also help balance the offense, but general manager Brian Cashman made it clear on Tuesday that no immediate additions are expected.

Cashman Signals No Big Moves Coming

Speaking to the media, Cashman downplayed the likelihood of any major signings or trades before Opening Day. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees plan to explore external options, but luxury tax penalties make it unlikely they will add a significant player at this point.

“Very little is available” on the pitching market, Cashman said, adding that the team will “rely on what we have” while keeping an eye on outside opportunities. That essentially means the Yankees will roll with Marcus Stroman and Will Warren in the rotation, while Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to hold down third base until further notice.

A Roster Full of Question Marks

Heading into spring training, the Yankees had one of the most well-rounded rosters in baseball. That changed quickly when the injury bug hit some of their most important players. With Cole out for the year and Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months, what was once a dominant rotation now feels like it’s hanging on by a thread.

On the offensive side, Cabrera is a solid defensive option at third base, but his bat remains inconsistent. The Yankees were already exploring adding a right-handed hitter for the infield or DH, but that now seems unlikely given their financial constraints.

Can This Team Hold Up?

Cashman’s decision to lean on internal solutions makes sense financially, but it also carries a significant risk. Banking on Stroman to bounce back, Warren to develop quickly, and Cabrera to provide steady production at third is a gamble.

Injuries are unpredictable, and the Yankees have already suffered more than their fair share. A few weeks ago, this team looked primed for a deep playoff run, but now they’ll have to navigate the early part of the season with fingers crossed, hoping their current roster can withstand the storm.