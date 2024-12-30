Yankees facing -$2 million spending power with one major need left

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are entering the 2025 season with an estimated luxury tax salary of $303 million, surpassing the final threshold of $301 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear that he does not want the organization to exceed this mark, putting general manager Brian Cashman in a challenging position to shed payroll. With -$2 million to work with, the Yankees are effectively operating with no financial flexibility unless moves are made to reduce their obligations.

Marcus Stroman Likely to Be Traded

The most plausible solution to lower payroll would involve trading Marcus Stroman, who is set to make $18.5 million in 2025. Stroman, a declining veteran starter, provides innings and stability to the rotation, but his salary makes him a prime candidate to be moved. Even if the Yankees need to eat part of his salary to facilitate a trade, offloading Stroman would free up resources to address other areas of need.

Stroman’s departure would allow the Yankees to redirect funds toward their biggest priority: strengthening the infield. Losing Gleyber Torres and his .257/.330/.378 slash line, 15 home runs, and 63 runs batted in from the 2024 season has left a gap in production that must be addressed for the Yankees to remain competitive.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brendan Donovan: The Ideal Trade Target

Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals represents an ideal trade candidate for the Yankees. A versatile infielder who can play multiple positions, Donovan provides the type of contact-oriented offensive skills and defensive flexibility the Yankees need to fill their infield void.

In 2024, Donovan hit .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs, 73 runs batted in, and a 115 wRC+. His ability to get on base and hit for average would complement the power-oriented lineup the Yankees currently have. Donovan is also affordable, with a projected $3.6 million salary in arbitration for 2025, and remains under team control through 2028.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cardinals May Hesitate to Move Donovan

While Donovan checks every box for the Yankees, acquiring him could prove difficult. The Cardinals may be unwilling to part with a player who is still young, cost-controlled, and productive. Donovan’s versatility and team-friendly contract make him a key piece of the Cardinals’ plans moving forward, and they would likely demand a significant package in return.

If the Yankees were to pursue Donovan aggressively, they would need to offer high-level prospects, potentially including outfielder Spencer Jones or pitching prospects like Chase Hampton or Will Warren. The cost may be steep, but Donovan’s ability to fill multiple roles on both sides of the ball makes him worth the investment for a team trying to stay under the luxury tax while remaining competitive.

They could also attempt to shed more salary and sign a free agent coming off injury like Ha-Seong Kim, but he may be looking for a shortstop role, and the Yankees can only offer second or third base.

Balancing the Budget and the Roster

Cashman’s challenge lies in balancing the budget while keeping the Yankees in contention. Trading Stroman to free up financial resources and targeting players like Donovan, who offer a mix of cost control and immediate impact, would be the most logical path forward.

For a team committed to remaining under the $301 million luxury tax threshold, every dollar saved and every roster move made will play a crucial role in shaping the 2025 season.