Yankees face another big decision at first base for Game 3 of the ALDS

The Yankees are gearing up for a pivotal matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, aiming to rebound after Monday’s defeat. With the series now tied, the first team to reach three wins will advance in the postseason. As the pressure mounts, the Yankees have been making key defensive decisions that have sparked debate among fans and analysts alike.

Yankees Filling the Void Left by Anthony Rizzo

One of the Yankees’ biggest challenges has been adjusting to the absence of Anthony Rizzo, who fractured two fingers after being hit by a pitch at the end of the regular season.

In Game 1 of the ALDS, Oswaldo Cabrera stepped in at first base, delivering solid defense and contributing offensively with a double against Michael Wacha. However, in Game 2, the Yankees turned to Jon Berti, who faced off against Cole Ragans, recording a hit and impressing with his defense despite never having played an MLB inning at first base prior to the game.

Experience and Inexperience at First Base

While relying on relatively inexperienced players at such a key infield position isn’t ideal for a playoff team, the Yankees now face another critical decision heading into Game 3 against Royals starter Seth Lugo. Neither Cabrera nor Berti has much experience against Lugo, but Berti has shown some success with three hits in five career at-bats against him, including a double and an RBI.

Berti has been especially strong against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .282 batting average with a home run, six RBIs, and just nine strikeouts in 39 at-bats. These numbers suggest he’s capable of contributing against Lugo, but Cabrera’s strengths can’t be overlooked.

Cabrera’s Strength Against Right-Handed Pitching

As a left-handed hitter, Cabrera has been far more effective against right-handed pitching than left-handed this season. He’s hitting .265 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 219 at-bats against right-handed pitchers, giving him a larger sample size and more proven ability in this scenario. Cabrera also has more experience at first base, which may provide added confidence in the Yankees’ decision-making process.

While Cabrera has had only three at-bats against Lugo, he’s managed to pick up a hit, and his consistent playing time this season may give him an edge. His ability to play multiple positions and his solid offensive production against right-handers make him the safer bet to start at first base.

Manager Aaron Boone’s Key Decision

Manager Aaron Boone will need to weigh all these factors carefully as the Yankees prepare for what could be their most important game of the season thus far. Boone could use Berti later in the game as a pinch runner, capitalizing on his speed and versatility. Lugo, one of the top starting pitchers in baseball this year, poses a significant challenge, so the Yankees will need every advantage they can muster.

With the stakes high and the margin for error slim, Boone’s decision on who will start at first base—Cabrera or Berti—could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of Game 3.