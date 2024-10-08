Yankees stumble upon surprisingly good first baseman

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For the first time in his professional career (other than a meaningless spring training game a couple of years ago), New York Yankees infielder Jon Berti tried on a first base mitt and took the field ready to help his team win.

The Yankees lost, but it wasn’t because of Berti. Far from being a liability, the veteran speedster showed his defensive chops and handled the position change masterfully.

Berti, in one night, showed awareness, athleticism, and the ability to scoop difficult throws in the dirt. Given the fact it was his first official game at the position, the Yankees have to feel pretty good about the results.

The Yankees are happy with Jon Berti’s defense at first base

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had said last week that Berti was standing out among the team’s available options at the first bag. There is a reason he felt comfortable throwing him out there in a postseason game for the first time in his career. Berti’s overall defensive ability gives him a nice foundation for the position, and after a few practices, he has become a legitimate alternative.

Here are some examples of the night he had against Kansas City. He had the reflexes and awareness to dive for a ball and then tag the base for a key double play:

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1843465434395496666?t=vobxL-obUJj_yLS4aZ0OSQ&s=19

“I felt pretty comfortable. Putting a lot of work with it, and trying to be athletic over there,” Berti said after the game according to the YES Network.

If he showed anything on Monday, it was exactly that: athleticism. The Yankees, if he can hit at least a little, would surely have no issues making him their starting first baseman for the rest of the postseason. He is off to a nice start if Monday is any proof.