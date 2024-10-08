Yankees’ offense is being dragged down by their best player

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Yankees exit the playoffs prematurely, it will undoubtedly be due to a combination of factors. One of the most glaring issues has been their starting pitching, which hasn’t been consistent enough. However, perhaps the most concerning issue is that their best player, Aaron Judge, has looked far from his regular-season form in the first two games of the ALDS.

Judge is still expected to win the MVP award this year after an extraordinary regular season. Over 158 games, he hit .322/.458/.701, with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, a 24.3% strikeout rate, an 18.9% walk rate, and an astonishing 218 wRC+. By these numbers, it was the best season of his career, but his postseason statistics have historically been underwhelming, and the trend is continuing in crucial moments.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees Need Aaron Judge to Step Up

Throughout his playoff career, Judge has appeared in 46 games, but his batting line of .208/.311/.449 leaves much to be desired. This includes 13 home runs and 25 RBIs, with a 106 wRC+. While he was 118% better than the average MLB hitter during the regular season, he has only been 6% better in the playoffs, a drastic drop in production when it matters most.

In Game 1 against the Kansas City Royals, Judge struck out three times, managing to score a run through a walk in the fifth inning. Beyond that, his impact was minimal. In Monday’s 4–2 loss, which allowed Kansas City to tie up the series, Judge recorded one hit, a walk, and a strikeout.

Missed Opportunities in Game 2

Judge’s inability to deliver in key situations has been particularly damaging. In the first inning of Game 2, with Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto on base and no outs, Judge had an opportunity to make a statement against one of the best left-handed pitchers in the league, Cole Ragans.

However, he struck out without much of a fight. It took just four pitches, with Ragans mixing two cutters and a four-seam fastball, to send Judge back to the dugout. Judge seemed to be sitting on a lower-velocity pitch but instead was caught off-guard by Ragans’ fastball.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

In these high-pressure playoff games, every at-bat with runners in scoring position is crucial. Judge’s inability to convert in the first inning of Game 2 proved costly as the game unfolded.

Offense Must Step Up Without Elite Pitching

The Yankees’ struggles go beyond Judge’s performance. With an inconsistent starting rotation, the team’s offense needs to be firing on all cylinders. Juan Soto has been delivering, but the Yankees can’t afford to rely on one player to carry the load. Judge’s struggles at the plate could quickly become the deciding factor in their postseason fate if he doesn’t return to his usual dominant form.

The Yankees head to Kansas City for Game 3 on Wednesday night, and Judge will need to turn things around swiftly if the team hopes to regain momentum and avoid falling into a series deficit. The stakes are high, and the Yankees need their captain to perform at the elite level he displayed throughout the regular season.