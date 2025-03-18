Yankees eyeing third base reinforcements and platoon strategy

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees might not be done tweaking their roster, as general manager Brian Cashman is reportedly eyeing reinforcements at third base.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the team would prefer to find a right-handed bat to platoon with Oswaldo Cabrera, who has always been a stronger hitter from the left side of the plate.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s Split Concerns

Cabrera was serviceable as a left-handed hitter last season, batting .265 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. But his production against left-handed pitching was a completely different story. He hit just .159 with no home runs and five RBIs over 63 at-bats, striking out 15 times.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Yankees want to maximize their offensive production at third base, relying on Cabrera full-time may not be the best solution. That’s why they are considering external options, as Oswald Peraza—who is currently on the roster—hasn’t done much to prove he can be a viable answer.

Peraza Running Out of Chances

Peraza has always been regarded as a strong defensive player, but his offense remains a major question mark.

Last season, he hit just .200/.273/.500 in a small sample of four games with the Yankees. His struggles have continued this spring, where he’s hitting .194/.275/.222. The Yankees may still value his glove, but they can’t ignore his lack of offensive impact.

The bigger problem is that Peraza is out of minor league options, meaning if they don’t keep him on the roster, they’d have to designate him for assignment. That would expose him to waivers, making it likely that another team would claim him.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Ramon Urias: A Trade Target?

One intriguing name that has surfaced is 30-year-old Ramon Urias of the Baltimore Orioles.

Urias hit .254 last season with a 115 wRC+ over 100 games. He has two years of team control remaining before hitting free agency in 2027, making him an attractive target. The right-handed hitter would give the Yankees a much-needed platoon option with Cabrera while also providing more overall offensive stability.

The cost to acquire Urias wouldn’t be insignificant, as Baltimore isn’t just going to give away a quality depth piece. But if the Yankees truly want to solidify third base without committing to a full-time starter, this could be the best available option before Opening Day.

For now, if they can’t find a suitable upgrade, the Yankees will stick with Peraza and see how things unfold early in the season.