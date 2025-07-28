Yankees eyeing ‘the best’ bullpen arms available at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees avoided total disaster on Sunday, sneaking out a win to halt the bleeding in their downward spiral.

But one solid bullpen outing doesn’t erase the fact that this relief corps has become a glaring liability down the stretch.

Heading into the final days before the trade deadline, the Yankees have one priority: fix the bullpen before it costs everything.

The numbers show a bullpen on the brink

This isn’t just a slump — the Yankees’ bullpen owns a 4.28 ERA, one of the ten worst in all of Major League Baseball.

That number is particularly brutal when compared to the elite bullpens that often carry teams through the late summer months.

On Sunday, they pieced together 3.2 scoreless innings to close out the Phillies, but that felt more like an exception.

Relievers like Jonathan Loaisiga and Luke Weaver have been inconsistent (some more than others), while injuries have thinned their options.

The Yankees need more than just a middle-inning bridge — they need dominant, high-leverage arms who can finish games.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Brian Cashman is circling elite names

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are locked in on a list of top-tier relief pitchers.

“Their focus turns now to the bullpen, and they are eyeing the best of a shockingly excellent group of relievers,” Heyman wrote.

He went on to name Ryan Helsley, Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith, Mason Miller, Jhoan Duran, and David Bednar as top targets.

That’s a who’s who of shutdown arms, several of whom could close games or serve as elite setup men for New York.

David Bednar stands out as a perfect match

Of all the names available, 30-year-old David Bednar might be the best fit for what the Yankees truly need.

Bednar has a 2.19 ERA across 37 innings this year and hasn’t allowed a single run since May, a staggering run of dominance.

His 34.5% strikeout rate ranks in the 97th percentile — he’s missing bats at an elite level and thrives in high-leverage spots.

Most importantly, he’s under team control through 2026, giving the Yankees long-term value beyond just a second-half rental.

Whether used as a closer or setup man, Bednar could be the anchor this bullpen sorely lacks heading into August.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

A blockbuster deal could be coming

The Yankees haven’t yet dipped into their top prospect pool, despite already making two trades for infield help this month.

They still have the capital to go big, and if they want to secure a truly elite bullpen arm, now’s the time to do it.

If they choose to add a starting pitcher as well, a package deal including multiple young arms could be in play.

Like a house with a cracked foundation, the Yankees’ bullpen won’t hold up under postseason pressure without real reinforcements.

David Bednar may not be the only answer, but his presence would signal the Yankees are going all-in on contending this season.