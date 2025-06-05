Yankees eyeing more pitching reinforcements with return of volatile veteran

Marcus Stroman walked off the mound on April 12 looking lost, not just in the box score but in spirit. A two-out disaster against the Giants, where he surrendered five earned runs, capped off a string of disappointing outings.

Hours later, the New York Yankees placed him on the injured list with inflammation in his left knee.

At the time, it felt like more than just a physical issue—it was a man needing to reset every part of his game.

That IL stint, though painful for the pitcher, may prove to be the pause that saves his season. Stroman, never one to shy away from emotion or opinion, now finds himself on the cusp of returning.

According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, a minor league rehab assignment is potentially just days away.

The Yankees are building up Marcus Stroman as a starting pitcher, Aaron Boone said. Stroman threw live BP again today and felt good. He could begin a rehab assignment soon. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) June 5, 2025

Like a vintage car getting ready to roar after months in the garage, Stroman is revving his engine again.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Live batting practice signals the next step in recovery

The Yankees have taken a careful, methodical approach in building Stroman back up, wary of repeating April’s setbacks. After experiencing renewed discomfort late that month, the right-hander has progressed to facing live hitters.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed the team’s commitment to returning Stroman as a starting pitcher, not a reliever. This clarity reinforces what Stroman made clear back in spring training: he wants to start, and nothing less.

“Stroman threw live BP again today and felt good. He could begin a rehab assignment soon,” Boone told reporters.

The team is pleased with his response to increased activity and is optimistic that a rehab assignment could come as early as next week.

Minor league assignment likely to include multiple starts

A rehab assignment for a starter is never a one-and-done deal. The Yankees expect Stroman will need multiple outings in the minors to rebuild stamina and pitch count.

Ideally, that means he’ll stretch out to five or six innings before being considered for a return to the Bronx.

The team is likely to use a gradual approach—perhaps beginning with a short outing of 40–50 pitches before ramping him up further. Given Stroman’s past health concerns and the competitive environment, they won’t rush him back.

Boone has reiterated that this is not just about getting Stroman healthy—it’s about getting him stretched out as a viable rotation option. That distinction matters, especially with the current strength of the Yankees’ starting staff.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Where does he fit when he returns?

That’s the question swirling around Yankee Stadium. While Stroman was originally slated as the sixth starter, injuries opened the door for him to crack the Opening Day rotation.

But his early-season performance and subsequent injury halted his momentum.

Now, the rotation looks far more stable than it did in March. With Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Ryan Yarbrough, Will Warren, and Clarke Schmidt all pitching well, or at least most of them, the path back may not be as clear as Stroman would like.

Still, having too many competent starters is a problem every team wishes they had. If Stroman proves he’s healthy and effective in his rehab outings, it’s difficult to envision the Yankees sidelining him for long.

Stroman’s fire will define the next chapter

Few players wear their passion more visibly than Marcus Stroman. Whether through his social media presence or his animated on-field demeanor, he brings an edge that divides fans but energizes teammates.

The weeks ahead are crucial, both for his physical recovery and his mental reset. He’s been vocal about his desire to contribute meaningfully this season, and with every bullpen and live BP session, that comeback becomes more real.

In many ways, Stroman’s season mirrors a film reel that paused at an unfortunate scene. The next few weeks will determine if the Yankees hit play again—or rewind and look elsewhere.

