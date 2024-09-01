Yankees eyeing major starting rotation reinforcements with Will Warren’s demotion

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees announced several roster moves on Saturday following their 6–5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. With the roster expanding on Sunday, September 1, Anthony Rizzo is expected to return to the lineup to close out the weekend. Additionally, the team may promote prospect Jasson Dominguez, who has been on a hot streak in Triple-A over the past few days.

Yankees Send Down Will Warren

As part of the roster shuffling, rookie pitcher Will Warren has been demoted. The 25-year-old pitched 21.2 innings for the Yankees this season across five appearances, posting a 9.55 ERA. While this ERA was problematic, his 4.24 xERA suggests he was somewhat unlucky. Warren’s strikeout rate was impressive at 10.80 per nine innings, but he struggled with home runs and saw a significant drop in his ground ball rate compared to his minor-league numbers.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Overall, Warren needs to reset and regain his confidence in Triple-A before getting another shot at the MLB level next year. He filled in for several injured pitchers, including Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, and Cody Poteet. Gil is set to begin a rehab assignment in Double-A on Sunday after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain on August 21.

Clarke Schmidt Nears Return

In addition to Gil, the Yankees are hopeful about Clarke Schmidt’s return. The 28-year-old starter recently made one appearance and was then elevated to Triple-A for another start before his expected promotion. Schmidt allowed two earned runs over 6.2 combined innings in those two starts, striking out 11 batters. His pitching showed promise, suggesting he could make an immediate impact upon his return.

Schmidt represents a versatile option for the Yankees, capable of starting in the rotation or filling a bullpen spot. Over 60.2 innings this season, he had been having a standout year, recording career-high strikeout numbers with a 2.52 ERA and an 84.1% left-on-base rate. He has slightly adjusted his pitch mix to include a more prominent cutter, while his secondary pitch, the sweeper, has been particularly effective, holding hitters to a .196 batting average and a .283 slugging rate.

Schmidt’s Potential Postseason Impact

Schmidt clearly has the talent to contribute significantly; he just needs to maintain consistency and confidence in critical situations. He was beginning to display that potential before his injury, and the Yankees are counting on him to strengthen their rotation and provide quality innings during the postseason.