Yankees eyeing major boost with pitching reinforcements on the way

The Yankees are in dire need of starting pitching reinforcements as their rotation currently faces considerable challenges. On Saturday, Carlos Rodón surrendered four runs in just 3.1 innings against Detroit, signaling a concerning start.

Additionally, Nestor Cortes holds a 4.20 ERA for the season, while Marcus Stroman’s ERA stands at 4.01. Although both pitchers showed improvements in their most recent appearances, the Yankees require greater consistency. The team is hopeful that the return of Clarke Schmidt will bolster their lineup significantly.

Current Challenges in the Yankees’ Rotation

Schmidt, who has been sidelined due to a lat strain for several months, is scheduled to participate in a live batting practice session on Sunday. The 28-year-old pitcher has recorded 62 innings this season, achieving an impressive 9.94 strikeouts per nine innings, an 84.1% left-on-base rate, a 39% ground ball rate, and a commendable 2.52 ERA.

Having emerged from his first season as a primary starter with a 4.64 ERA over 159 innings, Schmidt has demonstrated considerable growth. This season, he has increasingly relied on his cutter, a pitch against which opponents have only managed a .372 slugging percentage.

Schmidt’s Arsenal of Pitches

Schmidt utilizes a diverse array of pitches including a cutter, sweeper, sinker, and knuckle curve. His sweeper stands out as one of his most effective pitches, yielding a .196 batting average, a .283 slugging percentage, and 11 strikeouts across six bats. His knuckle curve has also proven highly successful, garnering nine strikeouts with an 18.1% usage rate and maintaining a .146 batting average against.

Strategic Decisions Ahead for the Yankees

As Schmidt is poised to rejoin the rotation in a few weeks, the Yankees are optimistic about his return in early September. This development will prompt Manager Aaron Boone to make crucial decisions regarding the rotation, with Cortes or Stroman likely transitioning to the bullpen roles. Boone’s decision will heavily depend on which pitcher gains momentum at the critical juncture.

Additional Resources and Decisions

In the meantime, Cody Poteet is also on the mend from an injury but remains slightly behind schedule. Having thrown 25 pitches in a live batting session on Saturday, Poteet had previously maintained a 2.14 ERA over 21 innings before his tricep injury. While he is expected to initially contribute from the bullpen, Poteet could potentially start if the Yankees find themselves in urgent need of additional pitchers.

Looking Forward

The upcoming three weeks are crucial as they will shape the ongoing competition within the rotation. Ideally, the Yankees would prefer a more stable and reliable set of starters at this stage of the season. Notably, Stroman has seen a significant decrease in velocity, raising concerns about his effectiveness and potential role in the playoffs, where he might only see action in an emergency scenario.