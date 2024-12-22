Yankees eyeing All-Star upside from injury-prone relief arm

The Yankees continue to take calculated risks on bullpen arms with high upside, exemplified by their decision to retain Jonathan Loaisiga on a one-year contract with a 2026 club option. Despite interest from several teams, including the New York Mets, Loaisiga opted to stay in the Bronx, committed to regaining his form after years of battling injuries.

A Career Marred by Injuries

The 30-year-old right-hander has been plagued by elbow and shoulder issues, limiting him to just four innings in 2024 and 17.2 innings in 2023. Loaisiga is now focused on rehabbing and preparing for the 2025 season, hoping to move past the health concerns that have overshadowed his career in recent years.

At his peak in 2021, Loaisiga was one of the Yankees’ most reliable arms, tossing 70.2 innings with a 2.17 ERA. That season, he struck out 8.79 batters per nine innings, posted a 79.1% left-on-base rate, and boasted a 60.9% ground ball rate. His fastball, which averaged 98.5 mph at the time, contributed to his ranking in the 99th percentile for fastball velocity, average exit velocity, chase rate, hard-hit rate, and ground ball percentage.

High Upside and Revival Potential

Loaisiga’s velocity remains a significant asset, as his fastball still clocked at 98.5 mph during his limited 2024 appearances, well above his career average of 96.7 mph. The Yankees are betting on this potential, knowing that if he stays healthy, Loaisiga could once again be a key high-leverage arm or even an elite closer.

With the recent acquisition of Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers as their primary closer, the Yankees have assembled a bullpen with significant depth and upside. Loaisiga adds to this mix, offering the potential for another dependable late-game option if he can avoid further injuries.

The Yankees’ Blueprint for Bullpen Success

Loaisiga’s retention fits into a broader strategy under pitching coach Matt Blake, who has earned a reputation for maximizing pitching talent. The Yankees have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to revitalize struggling or injury-prone pitchers and extract peak performance.

Luke Weaver stands as a testament to this approach. Once a journeyman, Weaver transformed into a postseason force, playing a pivotal role in the Yankees’ run to the World Series. The organization’s ability to identify and develop high-upside talent has turned their bullpen into one of their greatest strengths.

Betting on Loaisiga’s Resurgence

While Loaisiga’s recent track record has been marred by injuries, the Yankees believe in his ability to rebound. If he can replicate even a fraction of his 2021 dominance, Loaisiga could become a cornerstone of the Yankees’ bullpen, reinforcing their status as a team built to compete deep into October.