Yankees expecting pitching reinforcements in early April

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees are set to receive some much-needed reinforcements for their starting rotation early in the regular season. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that Clarke Schmidt is expected to make his season debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 3, the team’s sixth game of the year.

Building Back Up After Injury Setback

Schmidt has been dealing with a back issue that slowed his progression through his spring throwing program. However, Boone mentioned that Schmidt is expected to be built up to around 75–80 pitches by the time he returns, meaning he should be close to a full workload not long after the season begins.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are no strangers to early-season injuries in their rotation. Luis Gil is already sidelined for at least three months with a high-grade lat strain, and while Schmidt’s situation isn’t as severe, it does add to the concerns about their pitching depth.

Looking to Stay Healthy in 2025

Schmidt had his share of setbacks in 2024 as well, posting a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings before a high-grade lat strain cost him a big chunk of the season. The injury kept him out for months, making this latest setback something the Yankees will be cautious with as they work him back into form.

The good news is that the team believes this is a minor issue rather than something that will linger. If all goes well, Schmidt should be back in the rotation before the first full turn through the pitching staff is complete. Given his ability to provide quality innings when healthy, having him back will be a big boost.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Rotation Questions Still Linger

Even with Schmidt’s return on the horizon, the Yankees still have some questions about how their rotation will hold up over the first half of the season. Marcus Stroman remains a trade candidate, and prospect Will Warren is pushing for a role after an impressive spring.

The Yankees will be hoping Schmidt’s return helps stabilize the rotation early in the year. If he can stay healthy and get back to his 2024 form, he could be a key piece in keeping the Yankees’ pitching staff afloat while they await Gil’s eventual return later in the summer.