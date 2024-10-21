Yankees’ expecting pitching reinforcements for World Series

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have a very solid roster heading into the World Series. Their group of starters is solid, the offense is clicking thanks to its three stars, and the bullpen is doing the best they can amid some serious usage.

If there is a unit that stands to improve for the Yankees to have a chance in the World Series, it’s that one: the bullpen. The Yankees need relievers they can trust, especially left-handers, because they only have Tim Hill and Tim Mayza on the roster.

Well, there is some good news to report on that front. Nestor Cortes, who has been out with a left elbow flexor strain since late September, is trending towards returning for the World Series.

It’s been a miraculous recovery for an injury that usually takes weeks or months to heal, depending on severity.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cortes will give the Yankees bullpen a huge boost

The Fall Classic starts on Friday, giving Cortes enough days to wrap up his rehab and be ready for the most important series of the season.

“There is a decent chance” Nestor Cortes will be on the World Series roster, Aaron Boone said,” Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees for MLB.com, wrote on his account.

Cortes likely won’t be stretched out enough to start games, but he will be a huge bullpen contributor, potentially in a multi-inning role, in the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He can be the Yankees’ best lefty out of the bullpen if he is close to his best form. He posted a 3.77 ERA in 174.1 innings in the regular season as a starter, with just 39 walks and 162 strikeouts.

If the Yankees can indeed get Cortes back against the Dodgers, their bullpen could get a huge boost in the form of a weapon they can use in a variety of ways.