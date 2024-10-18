Yankees expected to change starting first baseman again

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been rotating their starting first baseman on a game-by-game basis during the ALCS, following Anthony Rizzo’s return from injury. Despite having two fractured fingers, Rizzo started the first two games of the series, showing his determination to push through the pain. However, in Game 3, manager Aaron Boone opted to play the match-up game, leading to inconsistent results.

Jon Berti’s Struggles in Game 3

On Thursday, Boone decided to start Jon Berti at first base, hoping for a better offensive showing against left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd. Unfortunately, Berti struggled considerably, both at the plate and in the field. Offensively, he struck out twice and grounded into a double play in four at-bats, failing to capitalize on his favorable matchup. Defensively, Berti made a key mistake, misjudging a line drive hit directly over his head.

Given Berti’s struggles, Boone replaced him with Rizzo halfway through the game once Boyd was pulled from the mound. While Rizzo has been a solid offensive contributor, his defense in Game 3 was shaky, highlighting the need for consistency at the position.

The Yankees’ Need for Stability at First Base

Boone’s decision to flip-flop between first basemen has introduced volatility to the Yankees’ defense, and it may be hurting the team’s performance. While Oswald Cabrera had an impressive showing in the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, he has been relegated to the bench in the ALCS. Cabrera is a better hitter from the left side, but the Yankees have opted to stick with Rizzo for his experience and offensive production.

With their defense already showing signs of inconsistency, Boone needs to commit to a more stable approach. Constant changes at first base have contributed to defensive lapses, and the Yankees need reliable defense as they head into Game 4.

Rizzo Likely to Start Game 4 Against Gavin Williams

As the Yankees prepare to face Cleveland’s right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams in Game 4, Rizzo is expected to be the primary first baseman. The 35-year-old veteran has performed well against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .231 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs over 251 at-bats.

While Rizzo’s offensive production has been solid, his defense will need to improve if the Yankees hope to regain control of the series. With the series on the line, Boone must make a definitive decision about his first baseman and stick with it to avoid further volatility.