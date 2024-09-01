Yankees expected to add 2 fresh pitchers to the starting rotation

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ starting rotation has been inconsistent this season, to say the least. Over the past few months, veterans like Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman have faced significant struggles. However, lefty starter Nestor Cortes has started trending in the right direction, allowing only one earned run over his last three starts.

The Yankees are Returning Several Key Pitchers

Fortunately, the Yankees are anticipating the return of two starting pitchers against the Chicago Cubs next weekend. Manager Aaron Boone stated that both Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil should be ready within a week, providing the team with essential support in the rotation. They could also offer quality in the bullpen if any starters need to transition.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

September’s Crucial Role in Playoff Preparations

September will be a critical month for setting the tone for the postseason and determining which pitchers will play prominent roles. Before his right lat injury, 28-year-old second-year starter Clarke Schmidt had pitched 60.2 innings with a 2.52 ERA. His performance included a career-high 9.94 strikeouts per nine innings, an 84.1% left-on-base rate, and a 39% ground ball rate.

Schmidt’s Potential Impact

Schmidt was showing tremendous progress, and the Yankees view him as a key player moving forward. If he has a strong three weeks leading up to October, Boone could consider him for a role in a three-man playoff rotation. Otherwise, Schmidt might be shifted to the bullpen, where he could be utilized as a multi-inning reliever or a high-leverage closer alongside Clay Holmes.

Luis Gil’s Return and Role

In addition, Luis Gil is set to return from a lower back strain sustained on August 20 against the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees placed him on the 15-day injured list the day after, holding him out until next week. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment on Sunday with Double-A Somerset.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Gil has had an impressive rookie season, pitching 124.2 innings with a 3.39 ERA, including 10.40 strikeouts per nine innings, a 77.6% left-on-base rate, and a 37.3% ground ball rate. When the postseason arrives, Gil will likely fall into a bullpen role, unless he delivers an electrifying performance in the final three weeks of the regular season. Notably, Gil has a 1.88 ERA in the first inning of games, suggesting he could be a valuable asset in relief down the stretch.

Looking Ahead to October

As the Yankees approach the postseason, they will closely monitor Schmidt and Gil’s performances. Their roles could shift based on the team’s needs and their effectiveness in the final stretch of the regular season. With the return of these key pitchers, the Yankees aim to solidify their rotation and bullpen, enhancing their chances for a deep playoff run.