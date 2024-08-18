Yankees’ DFAd trade deadline acquisition gets scooped up by White Sox

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees had a prime opportunity to significantly enhance their roster at the trade deadline but chose to make only two additions, aiming to strengthen various positions.

Jazz Chisholm’s Value to the Yankees

The acquisition of Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins was a positive move; however, he soon sustained an elbow sprain to his left arm, resulting in a placement on the 10-day injured list. In addition to Chisholm, the Yankees acquired Mark Leiter Jr. from the Chicago Cubs. Unfortunately, over 8.1 innings, Leiter has been less effective, recording a 5.40 ERA, which has not helped to stabilize the bullpen as hoped.

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Evaluating Enyel De Los Santos

Another bullpen addition was Enyel De Los Santos, obtained from the San Diego Padres. After achieving a commendable 3.29 ERA last season with the Cleveland Guardians, De Los Santos has struggled this year. Over 46.2 innings, he recorded a 5.79 ERA, despite a high strikeout rate of 10.22 per nine innings, a 74.3% left-on-base rate, and a 31.1% ground ball rate. His tenure with the Yankees was brief and challenging, logging a 14.21 ERA over 6.1 innings before the team designated him for assignment.

Interestingly, the same team that scored seven runs against him in just 1.2 innings, the White Sox, claimed him off waivers. Considering the White Sox’s struggles this season, their decision to pick up De Los Santos might reflect a strategy to find value in underperforming players.

Fastball Woes

De Los Santos’s fastball, which he threw 46.9% of the time, has been particularly ineffective, yielding a .340 batting average and a .681 slugging rate, including seven home runs and 32 hits over 94 at-bats. Ultimately, his inconsistency and vulnerability in high-stakes situations led the Yankees to seek alternatives.

New Additions and Future Prospects

In response, the Yankees promoted Tim Mayza, a 32-year-old left-handed pitcher who impressed in his first inning with the team. Pitching coach Matt Blake continues to rotate new arms in relief, reflecting the team’s ongoing strategy to find value and stability in their bullpen. As the season progresses, it is expected that the Yankees will continue to adjust their pitching to optimize performance.