Yankees depending on volatile bullpen arm to step up in the World Series

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ bullpen has been a cornerstone of their success this postseason, delivering crucial performances that helped them shut down the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS and then the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. While the offense certainly had its standout moments, the Yankees leaned heavily on Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver to close games, along with significant contributions from Tommy Kahnle and Tim Hill.

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers present a unique challenge with their ability to dominate left-handed pitching, which may limit Hill’s impact in the World Series. Instead, the Yankees will likely rely on their right-handed arms to navigate through high-stakes situations.

Luke Weaver Takes the Lead as Closer

Luke Weaver has solidified his role as the Yankees’ primary closer, a decision that has paid off throughout the playoffs. But alongside him, the performance of Clay Holmes is also essential.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Holmes has had an inconsistent season, particularly in the latter half, but his role remains critical. The 31-year-old wrapped up the regular season with a 3.14 ERA over 63 innings, notching a career-high 30 saves. His impressive stats included 9.71 strikeouts per nine innings, a 70.5% left-on-base rate, and a 65% ground ball rate. However, occasional command issues left him vulnerable at key moments.

Holmes’ Postseason Performance and Challenges

This postseason, Holmes has pitched 7.2 innings as a setup man with a 3.52 ERA, though his strikeouts per nine dipped to 7.04. His left-on-base rate improved to 81.4%, but his ground ball rate dropped to 54.5%. These numbers reflect the challenges many pitchers face in the playoffs as hitters become more disciplined and locked in at the plate.

Against the Dodgers, Holmes will need to bring his A-game, especially as he looks toward free agency in the coming weeks. The Dodgers have particular struggles with change-ups, an advantage Weaver and Kahnle can capitalize on. Unfortunately, Holmes doesn’t have a change-up in his arsenal; instead, he relies on a mix of sinkers, sliders, and sweepers. His command can falter with these pitches, particularly with sliders that occasionally hang over the middle of the plate or elevated sinkers that invite damaging contact.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Strategic Deployment of Holmes Against the Dodgers

Holmes delivered six scoreless outings in the playoffs before surrendering three earned runs in his last two appearances against Cleveland. The Yankees need a consistent version of Holmes, one who can perform reliably. Manager Aaron Boone will need to use him strategically, likely targeting the middle to lower parts of the Dodgers’ batting order, where he stands a better chance of generating strikeouts and limiting power-hitting threats.

Bullpen Depth: The Key to a Yankees’ Victory

Ultimately, the Yankees’ success in the World Series could come down to their bullpen depth, with Holmes playing a pivotal role in the mix. The team’s ability to keep games close or protect leads will hinge on their bullpen’s execution. As the Yankees head into this high-stakes series, they will look to Holmes, Weaver, and the rest of the bullpen to deliver their best performances on baseball’s biggest stage.