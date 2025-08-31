Yankees’ demoted catcher is storming back to reclaim his job

The New York Yankees find themselves with a good problem — two young players forcing their way into the lineup simultaneously.

Ben Rice has been one of the breakout bats of the season, making it nearly impossible to keep him sidelined.

The 26-year-old is slashing .245/.338/.487 with 22 home runs, proving his raw power translates against major league pitching.

His presence has given the Yankees stability in the middle of the order, but his role remains complicated by Austin Wells.

Ben Rice becoming a must-start

Rice has earned consistent reps at first base, though he’s also caught games to keep his bat active daily.

Paul Goldschmidt has started against lefties, but Rice’s offensive production makes him too valuable to sit.

He has shown the ability to punish mistakes with his power while maintaining solid on-base skills and steady contact quality.

For a Yankees team desperate for consistent run producers, Rice has quickly become a central figure in the everyday lineup.

Wells’ offensive resurgence

Wells, however, has reminded everyone why he can’t be overlooked, delivering a timely offensive surge in recent weeks.

Over the last 15 days, the 25-year-old is hitting .250 with a .625 slugging rate, a .919 OPS, and four home runs.

While his season-long wRC+ sits at just 89, meaning he’s been slightly below average overall, the trend is encouraging.

He’s also set a career high with 19 home runs, showing that when locked in, he can be a dangerous hitter.

Defensive value sets Wells apart

The real reason Wells remains integral isn’t just his bat — it’s his work behind the plate defensively.

He ranks in the 94th percentile in framing, already credited with eight defensive runs saved from his ability to steal strikes.

The Yankees have leaned on him in late-game situations, essentially deploying him as a “closer” at catcher to secure leads.

That level of defensive impact is rare, and when paired with timely power, it makes Wells incredibly hard to bench.

A lineup puzzle for Aaron Boone

Manager Aaron Boone now faces the challenge of maximizing both Rice and Wells without sacrificing consistency elsewhere in the order.

Rice is too productive to sit, but Wells’ defense and improving bat demand more starts than he’s currently receiving.

The balance often depends on matchups — Goldschmidt against lefties, Rice against righties, and Wells plugged in wherever possible.

It’s a juggling act, but one that could give New York a deeper, more dangerous roster heading into September.

Looking ahead

The Yankees know they need both players firing if they hope to keep pace in the American League East.

Rice offers the left-handed power that perfectly suits Yankee Stadium, while Wells provides defense that keeps pitchers confident late.

With Wells rediscovering his offensive rhythm, the conversation about who deserves everyday reps is shifting quickly back into debate.

For the Yankees, it’s the kind of competition that good teams crave — a problem born from strength, not weakness.