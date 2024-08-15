Yankees demote young starting pitcher after bounce-back performance

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees completely demolished the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, securing a 10–2 win that included Aaron Judge’s 300th career home run. Walking Juan Soto intentionally ahead of Judge was certainly a choice, and the White Sox had to pay the price.

Yankees’ Dynamic Duo: Judge and Soto

The two combined for three hits, four RBIs, two homers, and four walks. Even rookie catcher Austin Wells got into the mix with three RBIs on three hits and a home run, elevating his season numbers and putting him right in the mix for Rookie of the Year voting.

Will Warren’s Promising Start

However, the Yankees got an exciting performance from young starting pitcher Will Warren, who was recalled from Triple-A to make a start on Wednesday. Warren hosts an 8.59 ERA this season over three appearances, but mainly due to the eight earned runs he gave up against the Los Angeles Angels over 4.1 innings last week.

The Yankees sent Warren back down on Thursday morning, clearing a roster spot.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Warren’s Recovery and Performance

Warren turned the chapter on his last performance, giving up two runs over five innings and striking out five batters. While he did allow seven hits, Warren worked himself out of trouble on several occasions and showcased upside to the Yankees. He’s averaging 93.5 mph on his fastball, striking out 10.43 batters per nine, an encouraging sign.

Long-Term Potential and Development

As long as he can reduce the number of home runs he’s giving up and boost his left-on base percentage, Warren has the upside of being a solid starter in the long term. The 25-year-old just needs more experience under his belt, and the Yankees are giving him plenty of opportunities to work himself into the equation and become a key component in 2025.

Warren’s Pitching Arsenal

Warren utilizes a four-seam fastball, sweeper, sinker, and changeup in his pitch mix. Opposing batters are hitting just .059 against his fastball, which he throws 32% of the time, his most used pitch. His sinker has been beaten up a bit with a .444 batting average over 25% usage.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Future Prospects for Warren

The more action Warren gets, the better he should start to perform as he irons out some weaknesses in his game. The Yankees are still trying to test his most efficient and build him up over time. Of course, when Clarke Schmidt returns from injury in a few weeks, Warren’s frequency of chances in the MLB will be far less.

Warren’s Position in the Rotation

With that being said, taking steps in the right direction will give him a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation next year or give the team leverage via trade. He has almost identical mechanics to Michael King but has less velocity, so it’s all about finding his strengths and capitalizing on them at the MLB level.